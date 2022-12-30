Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iBerkshires.com
Adams, Great Barrington Receive Water Project Loan Forgiveness Funds
ADAMS, Mass. — Adams received $1,188,354 in loan forgiveness and Great Barrington Received $486,968 in loan forgiveness. Both towns are making upgrades to their wastewater treatment plants. State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust (Trust) Board of Trustees, announced on Dec.14, 2022, that more than...
New year to welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Licensing Board OKs Hot Plate Brewery License
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With state and local license approvals, Hot Plate Brewery is nearing the last hurdles before its debut to the public. On Monday, the Licensing Board granted the taproom a downtown beer and wine liquor license, and last week, it received a pub brewers license from the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Firefighters Extinguish Chimney Fire
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— Firefighters responded to a reported chimney fire on Blythewood Drive at 4:23 am Monday morning. On arrival, firefighters found the large log cabin-style home with smoke around the fireplace. The fire appeared to be contained in the chimney. After using chimney fire strategy tactics, firefighters determined that...
iBerkshires.com
State Fire Marshall: Space Heaters Need Space
BRIMFIELD—Brimfield Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said a fatal fire last week in Brimfield started accidentally with a space heater, prompting a reminder to use these appliances safely. "Space heaters need space," said Chief Contois. "If you’re using...
iBerkshires.com
SERVPRO Donates Golf Tournament Proceeds to SVHC
BENNINGTON, Vt. John M. Flood and Ariana Flood of SERVPRO of Bennington and Rutland Counties, met with Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) President and CEO Thomas A. Dee and Radiation Oncologist Matthew Vernon to present the proceeds of SERVPRO's second Charity Golf Tournament. "This is such a meaningful contribution to...
iBerkshires.com
BCArc Promotes Vice President, Director
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Chris Melski has been named BCArc's Vice President of Residential Services. He will oversee the Director of Brain Injury Services and the Director of Residential Services, which encompasses 43 homes across Berkshire County and the Pioneer Valley. A licensed Construction Supervisor, he will continue to oversee...
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
Wilton woman overcomes 27 years of smoking
Turning 40 was a milestone for Kate D., as it marked the start of a tobacco-free journey.
New critical care patient ambulance announced
AMR Global Medical Response Solution, in conjunction with Baystate Health, has announced a new ground critical care transportation service.
WNYT
Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey
Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
WNYT
Free 6-week dealer academy at Rivers Casino
Rivers Casino in Schenectady has free job training for anyone considering a career behind the card tables. The casino will be holding another dealer academy, starting on Monday. It’s a free, six-week course, being offered to those 21 and older. Classes will be held from 11 a.m to 3...
How much money has the paper bag fee brought in for New York?
Summary : New York's plastic bag ban went into effect on March 1, 2020. Some local governments added a 5 cent per paper bag levy to their residents' supermarket bills. More than $8 million has been raised in the two years since the levy was introduced. The money has been used to purchase reusable bags for citizens and charities.
Chimney fire causes $100K worth of damage to home on Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield
Around 4:23 a.m., a large log cabin-style home got caught on fire on 154 Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield.
Shooting on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on Saturday
The Hadley Police Department and Fire Dispatch were called to Mill Valley Road on Saturday for a shooting.
Western Mass New Year’s baby born in Greenfield: Welcomed into the world at 12:13 a.m.
GREENFIELD – As the clock ticked away to the end of Dec. 31, Jennifer Hein was giving birth at Baystate Franklin Medical Center and suddenly realized her son had a chance to be a New Year’s 2023 baby. At 12:13 a.m. Jack Kenneth Hein, the son of Jennifer...
Best burger joints near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get a great burger in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best burger joints around Albany, according to Yelp.
