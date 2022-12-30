ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanesborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Adams, Great Barrington Receive Water Project Loan Forgiveness Funds

ADAMS, Mass. — Adams received $1,188,354 in loan forgiveness and Great Barrington Received $486,968 in loan forgiveness. Both towns are making upgrades to their wastewater treatment plants. State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust (Trust) Board of Trustees, announced on Dec.14, 2022, that more than...
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Licensing Board OKs Hot Plate Brewery License

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With state and local license approvals, Hot Plate Brewery is nearing the last hurdles before its debut to the public. On Monday, the Licensing Board granted the taproom a downtown beer and wine liquor license, and last week, it received a pub brewers license from the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Firefighters Extinguish Chimney Fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass.— Firefighters responded to a reported chimney fire on Blythewood Drive at 4:23 am Monday morning. On arrival, firefighters found the large log cabin-style home with smoke around the fireplace. The fire appeared to be contained in the chimney. After using chimney fire strategy tactics, firefighters determined that...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

State Fire Marshall: Space Heaters Need Space

BRIMFIELD—Brimfield Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said a fatal fire last week in Brimfield started accidentally with a space heater, prompting a reminder to use these appliances safely. "Space heaters need space," said Chief Contois. "If you’re using...
BRIMFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

SERVPRO Donates Golf Tournament Proceeds to SVHC

BENNINGTON, Vt. John M. Flood and Ariana Flood of SERVPRO of Bennington and Rutland Counties, met with Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) President and CEO Thomas A. Dee and Radiation Oncologist Matthew Vernon to present the proceeds of SERVPRO's second Charity Golf Tournament. "This is such a meaningful contribution to...
BENNINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

BCArc Promotes Vice President, Director

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Chris Melski has been named BCArc's Vice President of Residential Services. He will oversee the Director of Brain Injury Services and the Director of Residential Services, which encompasses 43 homes across Berkshire County and the Pioneer Valley. A licensed Construction Supervisor, he will continue to oversee...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey

Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Free 6-week dealer academy at Rivers Casino

Rivers Casino in Schenectady has free job training for anyone considering a career behind the card tables. The casino will be holding another dealer academy, starting on Monday. It’s a free, six-week course, being offered to those 21 and older. Classes will be held from 11 a.m to 3...
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy