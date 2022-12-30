Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Look: Robert Griffin III Leaves Playoff Game After Finding Out His Wife's In Labor
It was the most fashionable 40-yard dash in college football history. Just when Robert Griffin III thought the Fiesta Bowl couldn't get any crazier, he got a call that made it just that. Griffin answered his phone at the end of the third quarter of the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl matchup to find out ...
Cowboys at Commanders: 'Dumb' Rivera Getting Fired?
It's reasonable to think that Washington's Ron Rivera might be coaching for his job next week against the 12-4 Cowboys.
NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Commanders players told fans to stop chanting for Taylor Heinicke after another Carson Wentz interception
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the decision last week to turn back to Carson Wentz as starting quarterback after Taylor Heinicke started nine games. And it didn’t take long for that decision to backfire. Wentz — who wasn’t expected to have a short leash in Sunday’s game...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
NFC playoff picture: 49ers take over No. 2 seed, 1 game back of No. 1 seed
The 49ers got everything they needed in Week 17. They knocked off the Raiders, then got losses from the Vikings and Eagles to give them maximum help in the NFC playoff picture. San Francisco is now tied with the Vikings, but their better conference record gives them the tiebreaker over...
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Feb 8, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals inactive players vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 17
The Cincinnati Bengals had one major question on the final injury report before “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills — would the questionable Sam Hubbard be able to play?. As expected, Hubbard was a game-time decision, as was the decision on who starts in place of...
NBC Sports
How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start
Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
Bengals, Bills fans gathered outside hospital to support Damar Hamlin
Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills joined together outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after the Week 17 game’s postponement to pray for Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Monday’s game was cut short after Hamlin suffered a severe injury and received treatment on the...
NBC Sports
How Griese has helped studious 49ers QB Purdy's development
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, impressed enough in 49ers training camp to beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Like most seventh-round picks, Purdy planned to use his rookie season to learn the playbook from the veteran Garoppolo and watch the exciting 22-year-old Lance make a leap as the starting quarterback.
Look: Charles Woodson Pays Off His Fiesta Bowl Bet
Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU. Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.
Robert Griffin III Sprints Off Mid-Broadcast After Wife Went Into Labor
The former Heisman Trophy winner caused a bit of commotion during an alternate telecast of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
Buccaneers Byron Leftwich Speaks Ahead of Carolina Panthers Matchup
It's hard to win in the NFL, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have learned often this season. But it's harder to beat a team twice. Something the Carolina Panthers are trying to do this weekend.
Stadium reaction after scary collapse from Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday game
Buffalo Bills safety, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin, collapsed on the field during the Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter, inducing worry and fear for fans watching at home and especially in the stadium.
What Happened to Damar Hamlin? The Bills Star Is in ‘Critical Condition’ After Going into Cardiac Arrest on the Field
Injuries are part and parcel of playing football, but the sports community was left anxiously wondering what happened to Damar Hamlin when the Buffalo Bill’s safety suddenly collapsed after a seemingly routine tackle on Monday, January 2, 2023. Just nine minutes into the game, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins rammed into Hamlin at full speed, hitting him in the chest area after catching a 13-yard pass from quarterback Joe Burrow. The 24-year-old Hamlin stood up, appeared to adjust his helmet and took two steps before falling backward; his body appearing limp in a horrifying moment for all tuned into the...
Bills' Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
Former Arkansas NCAA tourney opponent's death, horrible night on Arkansas high school football field echoed forward in history in positive way
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin collapses on field of Bills-Bengals game, play temporarily suspended
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision during Monday Night Football. While attempting to make a tackle, Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, momentarily stood in place and then fell backward to the field. Medical personnel immediately began tending to Hamlin, administering CPR for roughly 10 minutes while an ambulance was on the field.
Comments / 0