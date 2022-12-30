ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start

Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

How Griese has helped studious 49ers QB Purdy's development

Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, impressed enough in 49ers training camp to beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Like most seventh-round picks, Purdy planned to use his rookie season to learn the playbook from the veteran Garoppolo and watch the exciting 22-year-old Lance make a leap as the starting quarterback.
The Spun

Look: Charles Woodson Pays Off His Fiesta Bowl Bet

Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU. Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.
FORT WORTH, TX
StyleCaster

What Happened to Damar Hamlin? The Bills Star Is in ‘Critical Condition’ After Going into Cardiac Arrest on the Field

Injuries are part and parcel of playing football, but the sports community was left anxiously wondering what happened to Damar Hamlin when the Buffalo Bill’s safety suddenly collapsed after a seemingly routine tackle on Monday, January 2, 2023. Just nine minutes into the game, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins rammed into Hamlin at full speed, hitting him in the chest area after catching a 13-yard pass from quarterback Joe Burrow. The 24-year-old Hamlin stood up, appeared to adjust his helmet and took two steps before falling backward; his body appearing limp in a horrifying moment for all tuned into the...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin collapses on field of Bills-Bengals game, play temporarily suspended

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision during Monday Night Football. While attempting to make a tackle, Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, momentarily stood in place and then fell backward to the field. Medical personnel immediately began tending to Hamlin, administering CPR for roughly 10 minutes while an ambulance was on the field.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy