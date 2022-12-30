Read full article on original website
Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Liv Morgan React To Their 2022
With 2022 coming to an end in a matter of hours, WWE Superstars Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Liv Morgan took to social media to reflect on their incredible year with the company. First up, Roxanne Perez wrote,. “2022 felt unreal. Here’s to more magic in 2023.”. Jade added,
Matt Hardy Compares The Acclaimed To D-Generation X
The Acclaimed enjoyed a strong booking in 2022 and closed out the year as the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. With Billy Gunn in their corner, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have rapidly risen through the tag team division, going as far as eclipsing FTR in AEW. On the...
Eric Bischoff Reveals His First Impressions Of TNA Wrestling
Grateful recently sent us an excerpt from Eric Bischoff’s new book that features his comments on his first impression of TNA Wrestling. In the time since WCW was sold to WWE, the unfortunately-named TNA Wrestling (as in Total Non-Stop Action) was founded in 2002, operating exclusively as a pay-per-view operation in its infancy. In 2004, the company struck a deal with Fox Sports Net, and in 2005, it secured a Saturday night time slot with Spike TV (now known as the Paramount Network). Despite the presence of numerous former WCW (and WWE) stars on its roster, and the fact that many of the production staff in TNA had worked for me in WCW, the notion that somehow TNA was a ‘spiritual successor’ to WCW struck me, quite frankly, as ridiculous.
WWE RAW News – Alexa Bliss DQ’d After Bloodying Bianca Belair During RAW Title Match
Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship on this week’s inaugural Monday Night RAW of 2023. However, The Goddess was disqualified for snapping and assaulting the referee and Belair. In the final moments of the match, Bliss battled Belair on the outside of the ring...
Jon Moxley To Speak On AEW Dynamite, Matches Announced For NJPW Strong
Jon Moxley will address the AEW Galaxy on the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. AEW made the official announcement on Monday night, writing:. “This Wednesday Night, we’ll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum!”
WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
Will Ospreay Discusses Kenny Omega Ahead Of Wrestle Kingdom 17
For the first time since 2018, Kenny Omega will finally return to NJPW. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ahead of defending his title against Omega, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay spoke with Sean...
Will Ospreay On His Title Defense vs. Kenny Omega, More
Ahead of defending his title against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay was interviewed by Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Ospreay touched on his title defense against The Cleaner, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between Jay White and Kazuchika Okada, a potential...
Shinsuke Nakamura Reveals His Wrestle Kingdom 17 Status
On Sunday, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura made an appearance at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s ‘The New Year’ event, where he wrestled The Great Muta as part of his retirement tour. Nakamura defeated Muta following a hellacious Kinshasa. In the post-match press conference, Nakamura shared his delight at being...
Rocky Romero On Potential Sasha Banks Surprise Appearance At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW’s upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event takes place on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome. A second show will be held on January 21st at the Yokohama Arena. On “The Sessions” with Renee Paquette podcast, NJPW alumnus Rocky Romero discussed the upcoming event while sporting a Sasha Banks t-shirt. Romero said,
Eddie Kingston & Wheeler Yuta’s New Year’s Message, Danhausen Note, More
AEW wrestlers Eddie Kingston and Wheeler Yuta wished fans a Happy New Year in a video that was posted on the official Twitter account of AEW Japan:. “Happy New Year from Yuta Wheeler @WheelerYuta and Eddie Kingston @MadKing1981. Happy new year. Best regards for this year.”. You can check out...
Booker T Doesn’t Think Mandy Rose’s FanTime Earnings Will Take Care Of Her If She’s ‘Living Large’
WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T recently took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to discuss Mandy Rose and her reported $1 million earnings last month via her FanTime account. In regards to the dollar amount, Booker T suggests he doesn’t think it will be enough to support Rose if she’s “living large.”
Wrestling Veteran Mike Pappas Passes Away At The Age Of 83
The wrestling world is in mourning after the death of Greek wrestling veteran Manoli ‘Mike Pappas’ Savvenas. The sad news was announced on Twitter by Jason Braiser, who had directed a documentary on Pappas, and the veteran wrestler lost his battle to colorectal cancer. Pappas trained as a...
Josh Alexander Set To Break Historic Record In Impact Wrestling, More
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander is about to break a huge milestone within the company, as he looks set to become the longest-reigning champion in the history of the title’s lineage. Alexander, who currently sits at 254 days as champion, started his reign at Rebellion back in April...
Independent Wrestler Appears For WWE & AEW On The Same Night
On Monday night, independent wrestler Manny Lemons became the sixth wrestler to appear for WWE and AEW on the same night. The @LocalCompWWE Twitter account noted that on this week’s episode of RAW, Lemons made an appearance as a security guard. Lemons was one of the guards that escorted The Bloodline out of the ring.
Cain Velasquez Reflects On WWE Debut Against Brock Lesnar At Crown Jewel
In April 2020, Cain Velasquez was released from his WWE contract due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The former UFC athlete then went on to return to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. At the 2019 Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, Velasquez made his in-ring debut for WWE in a...
Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year
Former WWE/AEW star Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say On the Demi Awards episode of his Undisputed Podcast (via Wrestling Inc):. “Match of the year...
Jim Cornette Clarifies His Thoughts On Shawn Michaels
On the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, co-host Brian Last asked legendary manager Jim Cornette about his apparent hatred for WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Cornette showered praise on the Heartbreak Kid as a performer, but cited his unprofessional attitude during their time together in the...
Arn Anderson On Physical Limitations Following His Career-Ending Injury, Magnum TA Inspiring Him
Arn Anderson recently took to his podcast, “ARN,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Arn discussed what physical limitations he has after his career-ending injury, how Magnum TA inspires him, and more. Here are the highlights:. What physical activities he could not do after his shoulder surgery:. Throw...
CM Punk Touts His AEW Merchandise Success
CM Punk and Ace Steel got into an altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) after AEW All Out following his comments at the post-show press conference. AEW and CM Punk have been in talks about buying out his contract following the incident. It’s been...
