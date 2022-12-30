Read full article on original website
Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Liv Morgan React To Their 2022
With 2022 coming to an end in a matter of hours, WWE Superstars Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Liv Morgan took to social media to reflect on their incredible year with the company. First up, Roxanne Perez wrote,. “2022 felt unreal. Here’s to more magic in 2023.”. Jade added,
WWE RAW News – Alexa Bliss DQ’d After Bloodying Bianca Belair During RAW Title Match
Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship on this week’s inaugural Monday Night RAW of 2023. However, The Goddess was disqualified for snapping and assaulting the referee and Belair. In the final moments of the match, Bliss battled Belair on the outside of the ring...
Eric Bischoff Reveals His First Impressions Of TNA Wrestling
Grateful recently sent us an excerpt from Eric Bischoff’s new book that features his comments on his first impression of TNA Wrestling. In the time since WCW was sold to WWE, the unfortunately-named TNA Wrestling (as in Total Non-Stop Action) was founded in 2002, operating exclusively as a pay-per-view operation in its infancy. In 2004, the company struck a deal with Fox Sports Net, and in 2005, it secured a Saturday night time slot with Spike TV (now known as the Paramount Network). Despite the presence of numerous former WCW (and WWE) stars on its roster, and the fact that many of the production staff in TNA had worked for me in WCW, the notion that somehow TNA was a ‘spiritual successor’ to WCW struck me, quite frankly, as ridiculous.
Cain Velasquez Reflects On WWE Debut Against Brock Lesnar At Crown Jewel
In April 2020, Cain Velasquez was released from his WWE contract due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The former UFC athlete then went on to return to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. At the 2019 Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, Velasquez made his in-ring debut for WWE in a...
Eric Bischoff: My Relationship With AEW Is “Not As Good Anymore”
Eric Bischoff knows all about providing competition to WWE, but his relationship with AEW is “not as good anymore.”. Bischoff debuted for the promotion on the August 5, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite as a debate moderator between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho. The WWE Hall of Famer would...
Cody Rhodes Featured On New WWE WrestleMania 39 Advertising
Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery after his WWE Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. WWE has once again hinted that Rhodes will return soon with the popular star now featured on the WrestleMania 39 advertising. As seen...
WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
Will Ospreay On His Title Defense vs. Kenny Omega, More
Ahead of defending his title against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay was interviewed by Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Ospreay touched on his title defense against The Cleaner, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between Jay White and Kazuchika Okada, a potential...
Darby Allin Calls Upcoming TNT Title Match With Samoa Joe A ‘Full Circle’ Moment
AEW wrestler Darby Allin recently did an interview with Shawn Garrett of KIRO 7 News to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Allin discussed his upcoming TNT Title match with Samoa Joe on Dynamite this week, working under Sting, and convincing AEW President Tony Khan to sign Nick Wayne. You can...
Erick Rowan On Baron Corbin’s Dedication To Improve, Necessary Attitude For Recruited Athletes
Former WWE star Erick Rowan was recently interviewed by The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Rowan discussed Baron Corbin and his dedication to improve, his own journey on the indie scene, and much more. Here are the highlights:. Baron Corbin’s dedication...
Jon Moxley To Speak On AEW Dynamite, Matches Announced For NJPW Strong
Jon Moxley will address the AEW Galaxy on the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. AEW made the official announcement on Monday night, writing:. “This Wednesday Night, we’ll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum!”
Top WWE Star Traveling To Japan To Support Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks will make her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th and she will have some supporters in town for it. Naomi is already in Japan for the show to support Banks, but she isn’t alone, as Pwinsider.com reports that Bayley will also be there for The Boss’ big moment.
CM Punk FaceTimed Dax Harwood After Backstage Brawl At AEW All Out
On the inaugural episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, Dax discussed CM Punk in detail including the locker room atmosphere in AEW prior to the backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite at All Out 2022, being FaceTimed by the Second City Saint after the unfortunate incident, and his opinion on the integrity of journalism afterward.
Jim Cornette Clarifies His Thoughts On Shawn Michaels
On the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, co-host Brian Last asked legendary manager Jim Cornette about his apparent hatred for WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Cornette showered praise on the Heartbreak Kid as a performer, but cited his unprofessional attitude during their time together in the...
Would CJ Perry (Lana) Shut Down Her ‘Brand Army’ Account If She Returned To WWE?
Since departing WWE back in June of 2021, CJ “Lana” Perry has been making a killing with her “Brand Army” fan subscription website. Speaking on the The Bailey Show, Perry revealed that she would “absolutely” shut down her CJPerry.com website if she was offered the chance to return to WWE.
Rocky Romero On Potential Sasha Banks Surprise Appearance At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW’s upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event takes place on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome. A second show will be held on January 21st at the Yokohama Arena. On “The Sessions” with Renee Paquette podcast, NJPW alumnus Rocky Romero discussed the upcoming event while sporting a Sasha Banks t-shirt. Romero said,
Will Ospreay Discusses Kenny Omega Ahead Of Wrestle Kingdom 17
For the first time since 2018, Kenny Omega will finally return to NJPW. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ahead of defending his title against Omega, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay spoke with Sean...
Eddie Kingston & Wheeler Yuta’s New Year’s Message, Danhausen Note, More
AEW wrestlers Eddie Kingston and Wheeler Yuta wished fans a Happy New Year in a video that was posted on the official Twitter account of AEW Japan:. “Happy New Year from Yuta Wheeler @WheelerYuta and Eddie Kingston @MadKing1981. Happy new year. Best regards for this year.”. You can check out...
Eddie Kingston On His Match With Jun Akiyama, Future Dream Opponents, More
AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston recently took the time to speak with Dark Puroresu Flowsion. During the interview, Kingston touched on how he felt after his ‘dream match’ with Jun Akiyama on the AEW Full Gear pre-show, Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and more. You can check out the...
Doudrop Clarifies Reason She Hasn’t Been Seen In WWE
With the recent speculation being that Doudrop hasn’t been seen on WWE television lately due to visa issues, the Scottish performer took to social media earlier today to refute it. Replying to a fan on Twitter asking about her whereabouts, Doudrop revealed that she’s been very sick. Doudrop’s...
