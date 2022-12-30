ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Patty Fleming
4d ago

This woman is a disgrace. First and foremost, she has zero political or legal background/experience. A Governor’s responsibilities are great inasmuch as creating budgets, funding policy, understanding the legality of passing legislation, working across the isle with democratic and republican representatives in the state house, and working with governors nationally.She’s a whack-a-doodle…a Trump-loving, conspiracy theorist. Collectively, we need to rid our political platforms of these unbalanced individuals by always voting against them (both locally and nationally). Katie Hobbs may not be the best choice for Governor, but given the competition of Lake…the only rational choice.I do however have optimism that Hobbs will bring new ideas to help the citizens of Arizona and will not tarnish her position.

Jim Welk
4d ago

She stated weeks before the election, on national television, that she would win over and over. She had no plan if she lost because, in her mind, she would not lose; that was the only palatable outcome for her. She is now viewed across the US as unfit to discern reality and an embarrassment.

Boi plays
4d ago

Does anyone remember what diaper dons response was in 2016 when asked if he would accept the results of the upcoming election against Hilliary? he said..."only if i win".

