Pele: Tributes pour in across globe for legendary footballer following his death

Tributes have been pouring in for Brazil football legend, Pele , following his death aged 82.

The sportsman had been in hospital over the last few weeks, before the announcement was made of his passing yesterday (29 December).

Influential figures, including Joe Biden, Will Smith , and Kylian Mbappé, are just some of those who left tributes to the former player.

“A mere ‘goodbye’ to eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain”, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote.

