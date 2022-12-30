Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Report: Mets hiring Eric Hinske as assistant hitting coach
Hinske, who was part of the Yankees’ 2009 World Series team, was most recently the Diamondbacks’ assistant hitting coach from 2019-21, and was the Angels’ hitting coach in 2018 when current Mets GM Billy Eppler held the same position in Anaheim.
5 offseason updates about Chicago Cubs prospects who could play in Iowa this summer
It may be hard to believe, but baseball is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training next month, signifying the unofficial start of the season. The 2023 season should be an interesting one, not only for the Chicago Cubs but the Iowa Cubs too. Many of the organization's top prospects could once again make their way to the Triple-A affiliate when the season starts on March 31.
