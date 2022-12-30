Read full article on original website
Indian pastor arrested after ‘enticing’ 100 people to ‘convert to Christianity’
A priest in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested by police for allegedly “enticing” about 100 people to “convert to Christianity”.Local police claimed 43-year-old pastor Paulus Masih attempted to convert nearly 100 people on Christmas eve.The incident was reported from Sohna village in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.He was arrested after right-wing activist Rajeev Yadav complained to the local police about the gathering in Sohna village and was quoted by the Times of India as alleging that the pastor was “enticing” the people to “convert”.Police said no prior permission was taken to hold the event.It...
The "Man of the Hole" was the last survivor of the most endangered and uncontacted tribe on Earth
An indigenous tribe in BrazilPhoto byGleilson Miranda / Governo do Acre. In August 2022, the "Man of the Hole" died. He was the very last member of his tribe - one of the most endangered and uncontacted indigenous groups in Brazil.
Israeli archeologists uncover stash of 2,200-year-old coins
Archeologists in the occupied West Bank have uncovered a stash of 2,200-year-old Tetradrachma coins from the Ptolemaic era in Egypt. The coins provide historical insight into the Maccabean revolt.
Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE
An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
History: Were the First Human Mammals Really Australopithecines?
The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
Russians Rage at Commanders After Missile Massacre
Russian lawmakers and commentators have expressed outrage at Kremlin commanders after scores of troops were killed in a devastating missile strike in Ukraine. A temporary barracks holding Russian soldiers was reduced to rubble on New Year’s Eve in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine, when it was hit by four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that 63 of its troops were killed in the attack. The operation—one of the deadliest single strikes since the start of the conflict—has sparked outrage among Russian nationalists who have called for military officials to be punished. “What happened in Makiivka is horrible,” wrote Archangel Spetznaz Z, a Russian military blogger, adding: “Who came up with the idea to place personnel in large numbers in one building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead?” Sergei Mironov, a Russian lawmaker and former chairman of the Federation Council, also called for criminal consequences for officials who “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” and “all the higher authorities who did not provide the proper level of security.”Read it at Reuters
Mexican journalist attacked on first day of 2023 after 2022 was deadliest year for journalists in decades
A Mexican journalist was attacked on the first day of 2023 after 2022 saw the deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists in decades.
Signs of Salome, said to be nurse to baby Jesus, unearthed in Israel
LACHISH FOREST, Israel Dec 20 (Reuters) - Excavations of a cave reputed to be the burial place of Salome, said in non-canonical scripture to have been nurse to the newborn Jesus, have found more signs it was both an important Jewish tomb and a Christian pilgrimage site, archaelogists say.
