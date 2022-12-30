ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

Roise & Frank (2023 movie) trailer, release date

A widow who has given up on life becomes convinced that a stray dog is the reincarnation of her Hurling-loving husband. Startattle.com – Roise & Frank 2023. February 27, 2022 : Ireland (Dublin International Film Festival) (premiere) March 6, 2022 : USA (Chicago Irish Film Festival) September 16, 2022...
startattle.com

Skinamarink (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date

Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. Startattle.com – Skinamarink 2022. After a while it becomes clear that something is watching over them. Starring : Lucas Paul / Dali...
digitalspy.com

New Alien movie takes big step forward

Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Deadline

Ruggero Deodato Dies: Director Of Notorious ‘Cannibal Holocaust’ Was 83

Ruggero Deodato, the Italian filmmaker whose hyper-realistic found-footage horror pic Cannibal Holocaust got him arrested and was banned in more than 50 countries, died today, Italian media reported. He was 83. No details of his death were given. Deodato wrote and/or directed dozens of films and TV shows spanning myriad genres during a 60-year career, but none was more notorious, controversial or scrutinized than 1980’s Cannibal Holocaust. The film’s intense and authentic-looking gore led many to believe that local actors actually were murdered on screen. The film was seized by Italian authorities, who later arrested Deodato and put him on trial...
thedigitalfix.com

New Alien movie starts filming soon

Ever since the original Alien movie hit our screens over 40 years ago, Hollywood has not stopped pumping out new instalments in the science fiction movie franchise. Well, the next one is on the way, and it starts shooting very soon. Despite the first movie and its ‘80s movie sequel,...
Bustle

28 Years Later, Twister Is Getting A Sequel With A Fitting Title

There’s a lot to love about the 1996 cult favorite disaster film Twister: its Oscar-nominated visual effects, flying cows, and an epic declaration of love in the middle of a storm. In the film, Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton play spouses Jo and Bill, storm-chasers who designed a device (aka Dorothy) to revolutionize tornado research together. But, Bill leaves both the marriage and the design process, leaving Jo to work on Dorothy all alone. In the middle of asking Jo to sign their divorce papers, they end up chasing a massive tornado and reconnecting.
startattle.com

Inside (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Willem Dafoe

Nemo, a high-end art thief, is trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive. Startattle.com – Inside 2023. Starring : Willem Dafoe. Genre :...
HAWAII STATE
ETOnline.com

Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship

If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
iheart.com

12 Unsolved Mysteries from 2022

2022 featured a bevy of odd incidents and curious discoveries which remain unexplained as the year draws to a close. From decades-old 'ghost mail' that was inexplicably delivered to a woman in New York and a phantom pruner annoying a neighborhood in Texas to an ancient mass frog grave unearthed in Britain and a series of puzzling holes (seen above) found on the Atlantic Ocean floor, the past twelve months were riddled with inexplicable events that provided more questions than answers.
TEXAS STATE
startattle.com

Blood (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Jess, a separated and nurse who moves with her daughter and young son Owen back into her old farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen is bitten by the dog, resulting in a mysterious infection from the bite. Startattle.com – Blood 2023. Genre : Horror / Thriller. Country : United...
HAWAII STATE
startattle.com

Fear (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

A much needed getaway and a celebration weekend turns into a nightmare due to the contagious airborne threat. Startattle.com – Fear 2023. Production : Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) Distributor : Hidden Empire Releasing. Fear movie. Fear release date. January 27, 2023 : USA (theaters) Fear cast. Joseph Sikora...
thedigitalfix.com

Christopher Robin director wants to see Winnie the Pooh horror movie

In 2022, the internet went wild thanks to the announcement of an upcoming horror movie based on the classic children’s story Winnie The Pooh. Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey is a 2023 movie which turns the Hundred Acre Wood characters into slasher movie villains. Since its announcement, the...
The Independent

James Cameron confirms ‘urban legend’ about his Aliens film pitch was in fact true

James Cameron has confirmed that a long-standing story about his pitch meeting for Aliens is in fact completely true.The Avatar filmmaker directed the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi-horror classic Alien.According to the story, which some fans had previously thought to be an “urban legend”, Cameron went into a meeting with studio executives to try to get Aliens made.As the crux of his pitch, he wrote the word “Alien” on a piece of paper, before drawing vertical lines through the final letter, turning it into a dollar sign.Cameron recalled the meeting in an interview with Empire.“I had lunch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy