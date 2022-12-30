Read full article on original website
Related
startattle.com
Roise & Frank (2023 movie) trailer, release date
A widow who has given up on life becomes convinced that a stray dog is the reincarnation of her Hurling-loving husband. Startattle.com – Roise & Frank 2023. February 27, 2022 : Ireland (Dublin International Film Festival) (premiere) March 6, 2022 : USA (Chicago Irish Film Festival) September 16, 2022...
startattle.com
Skinamarink (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date
Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. Startattle.com – Skinamarink 2022. After a while it becomes clear that something is watching over them. Starring : Lucas Paul / Dali...
After being dubbed “The World’s Ugliest Bride”, Husband Leaves Her with New Born Child
In 2011, a couple's wedding photos were posted to Facebook and quickly went viral, but not for the reasons they might have hoped. The woman, who was just 30 years old at the time, was dubbed the "world's ugliest bride" by news outlets and internet users around the globe.
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s Time in Chile
Some of the historical figures immortalized in books and films are remembered for their best qualities. Others, though — well, let’s just say that popular culture has a fondness for outlaws. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were active from the 1880s through the early 1900s, and were memorably portrayed on screen by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in a 1969 film.
digitalspy.com
New Alien movie takes big step forward
Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video
Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Ruggero Deodato Dies: Director Of Notorious ‘Cannibal Holocaust’ Was 83
Ruggero Deodato, the Italian filmmaker whose hyper-realistic found-footage horror pic Cannibal Holocaust got him arrested and was banned in more than 50 countries, died today, Italian media reported. He was 83. No details of his death were given. Deodato wrote and/or directed dozens of films and TV shows spanning myriad genres during a 60-year career, but none was more notorious, controversial or scrutinized than 1980’s Cannibal Holocaust. The film’s intense and authentic-looking gore led many to believe that local actors actually were murdered on screen. The film was seized by Italian authorities, who later arrested Deodato and put him on trial...
Comedy Icon Lou Costello Fathered 4 Children: Get To Know All Of Them
Lou Costello was one half of the famous comedy duo of the 1940s and ’50s, Abbott & Costello. When not on tour performing and making his audience laugh, Lou took out time to parent and care for his children, of which only two are still living. Costello, who with...
thedigitalfix.com
New Alien movie starts filming soon
Ever since the original Alien movie hit our screens over 40 years ago, Hollywood has not stopped pumping out new instalments in the science fiction movie franchise. Well, the next one is on the way, and it starts shooting very soon. Despite the first movie and its ‘80s movie sequel,...
Bustle
28 Years Later, Twister Is Getting A Sequel With A Fitting Title
There’s a lot to love about the 1996 cult favorite disaster film Twister: its Oscar-nominated visual effects, flying cows, and an epic declaration of love in the middle of a storm. In the film, Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton play spouses Jo and Bill, storm-chasers who designed a device (aka Dorothy) to revolutionize tornado research together. But, Bill leaves both the marriage and the design process, leaving Jo to work on Dorothy all alone. In the middle of asking Jo to sign their divorce papers, they end up chasing a massive tornado and reconnecting.
startattle.com
Inside (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Willem Dafoe
Nemo, a high-end art thief, is trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive. Startattle.com – Inside 2023. Starring : Willem Dafoe. Genre :...
Madonna’s wildest TikTok and Instagram videos of 2022
From all the freaky filters, to drinking out of a dog bowl, we are taking a look back at all of Madonna’s creepy TikTok and Instagram videos that helped make a bizarre 2022!
ETOnline.com
Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship
If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
iheart.com
12 Unsolved Mysteries from 2022
2022 featured a bevy of odd incidents and curious discoveries which remain unexplained as the year draws to a close. From decades-old 'ghost mail' that was inexplicably delivered to a woman in New York and a phantom pruner annoying a neighborhood in Texas to an ancient mass frog grave unearthed in Britain and a series of puzzling holes (seen above) found on the Atlantic Ocean floor, the past twelve months were riddled with inexplicable events that provided more questions than answers.
startattle.com
Blood (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Jess, a separated and nurse who moves with her daughter and young son Owen back into her old farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen is bitten by the dog, resulting in a mysterious infection from the bite. Startattle.com – Blood 2023. Genre : Horror / Thriller. Country : United...
startattle.com
Fear (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A much needed getaway and a celebration weekend turns into a nightmare due to the contagious airborne threat. Startattle.com – Fear 2023. Production : Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) Distributor : Hidden Empire Releasing. Fear movie. Fear release date. January 27, 2023 : USA (theaters) Fear cast. Joseph Sikora...
thedigitalfix.com
Christopher Robin director wants to see Winnie the Pooh horror movie
In 2022, the internet went wild thanks to the announcement of an upcoming horror movie based on the classic children’s story Winnie The Pooh. Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey is a 2023 movie which turns the Hundred Acre Wood characters into slasher movie villains. Since its announcement, the...
James Cameron confirms ‘urban legend’ about his Aliens film pitch was in fact true
James Cameron has confirmed that a long-standing story about his pitch meeting for Aliens is in fact completely true.The Avatar filmmaker directed the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi-horror classic Alien.According to the story, which some fans had previously thought to be an “urban legend”, Cameron went into a meeting with studio executives to try to get Aliens made.As the crux of his pitch, he wrote the word “Alien” on a piece of paper, before drawing vertical lines through the final letter, turning it into a dollar sign.Cameron recalled the meeting in an interview with Empire.“I had lunch...
startattle.com
A Good Person (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman
Years after being involved in a fatal accident, Allison (Florence Pugh) forms an unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law. Startattle.com – A Good Person 2023. Sometimes we find hope where we least expect it. Starring : Florence Pugh / Morgan Freeman. Genre : Drama. Country : United States. Language...
10 Best 2022 Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked
From blockbusters to under the radar indie films, here are the best science fiction films of 2022.
Comments / 0