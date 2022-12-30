ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Which high school sports stories did readers want more of? 2022's 10 most popular stories

By Eric Rueb, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBO7O_0jyUC5sw00

Which high school sports stories were the most popular in 2022?

It’s complicated.

You can look at a variety of metrics to figure out which sports and which stories are read more frequently than others. Looking at total page views is nice, but sometimes those numbers can lie — like when repeated votes come in on one of our Player of the Week polls, boosting stats into the stratosphere.

You’ll hear some media outlets brag about having X amount of viewers or readers who participated in some sort of online poll, but the reality of those things is votes are unlimited and numbers are driven by a select few.

Want more high school sports?View all of The Providence Journal's sport coverage

The total of unique visitors is another interesting stat because it shows you the stories that are being visited by the most people. Stories are sometimes put behind a metered paywall vs. a subscriber paywall, however, in order to give nonsubscribers a chance to taste our work and see if they want to dive into full subscription mode.

So, in short, it’s really tough to gauge.

With this in mind, I took a peek at both lists and tried to combine them. While some would think championship stories are the most read, they are far from it. The 10 most popular stories were a blend of tragedy, controversy, previews and awards — plus one evergreen story that may end up on this list for years to come.

Below are the Top 10 Most Popular High School Sports Stories we had in 2022. Check out the links to the actual stories and if you can’t because you’ve reached your metered limit or they’re subscriber only, go ahead and start subscribing.

Let’s get to it.

The 10 Most Popular RI High School Sports Stories of 2022

10) Hendricken’s Troy Silvestri

We honored Silvestri as our Courage Award recipient at our annual All-State Awards Show and in the fall, ran a feature on the Hawks’ senior star before the start of the cross country season. Stories of perseverance have a way of reaching readers, regardless of their interests, and Silvestri’s was one that readers were more than happy to take in.

All State athlete:For Hendricken's Troy Silvestri, running cross country is more than just a sport

9) Gianna Papa, a team-first player

She was one of the favorites to win the RIIL Girls Golf State Championship, but oversight by several parties caused a scheduling issue that put Papa, a freshman at Ponaganset, in a predicament — play for individual glory in the morning or make sure she was ready to go as the Chieftains had a match to earn a spot in the state championship. Her story, which the Journal was first to report, was one of great interest as it brought light to how easily girls sports can be overlooked.

In Ponaganset:Gianna Papa put team first in skipping girls golf championship, but she shouldn't have to

8) Awards, awards, awards

It shouldn’t be a surprise that people love to check out postseason awards. In 2022, The Providence Journal All-State Football Team defensive selections as well as the Boys Hockey Coaches’ Association All-Division selections were two of the Top 10 high school sports stories we posted as far as unique visitors were concerned.

This fall, we also unveiled a new sports feature with our Football Player of the Week as well as our Boys and Girls Soccer Player of the Week.

The award is less of an award than a point of community pride and the numbers were staggering. The first week of each poll we opened to public voting and participation numbers skyrocketed. We closed the poll down to make it a subscriber-only feature and readers continued to come back.

Want to give a belated Christmas present Vote for one of these five as many times as the internet will let you

A short week led to big performances:Which one should make one of these five the girls basketball player of the week?

Needless to say, we added a Boys and Girls Basketball Players of the Week to our arsenal and, in 2023, you can expect Baseball and Softball Players of the Week, and maybe more.

7) Charlotte and Marquis Buchanan

Marquis Buchanan was Rhode Island’s top athlete last fall, earning All-State honors in football, basketball and track. While the life of a star athlete sometimes looks easy, Buchanan’s didn’t come without trials and tribulations. At a young age, Buchanan’s father passed away in front of him, which led his mother, Charlotte, down a road of substance abuse and addiction. Charlotte shared her story of recovery and Marquis was open about the strain it put on the family before coming to a joyful ending.

Classical star:Marquis Buchanan and mother Charlotte overcome life's toughest challenges

6) Ben Brutti, Rhode Island’s next pro ballplayer?

Rhode Island has had a solid number of players come through the ranks and find their way to the path of professional baseball. Bill Koch told the story of South Kingstown All-State pitcher Ben Brutti, who struck out 17 batters in a win over Portsmouth that a dozen major league scouts were in attendance to see.

In South Kingstown:Here's how Ben Brutti put on a show for pro baseball scouts

5) Hazing allegations at North Smithfield

The high school football season was only a few weeks away from officially starting when news that the North Smithfield football team’s season was being put on pause so an investigation into hazing allegations could take place. Readers came to The Journal for coverage on the accusations and, when the program was cleared, it was allowed to officially start its season.

No football during hazing allegations:Controversy aside, North Smithfield players, coach thrilled to be back on the football field

4) Ghost Hunter returns

This story shows you the power of the internet — and the paranormal. For Halloween in 2021, The Journal wrote about the Exeter-West Greenwich brothers Austin, Connor and Logan and their dad, Jason — a.k.a "The Ghost Hunter." How did a year-old story become one of the most read in 2022? In what shouldn’t be much of a surprise, fans of the SYFY channel show hit Google hard during October and, thanks to some good internet optimization, our story pops up.

High school football:Sons of a ghost hunter, Hawes boys have been haunting their opponents all season

3) The stars of the spring

Our “Players to Watch” stories have become a popular feature each season but three from last spring were far and away the most read of 2022. The Nine Players to Watch in Baseball and Softball were both in the top 10 for unique visitors and our five golfers to watch were in the Top 20. The large majority of the players featured went on to All-State seasons, so it appears the audience was being fed both interesting and accurate information.

2) Coaches behaving badly

Reports on two football coaches — one investigated, one charged — stealing funds from their programs also drew plenty of attention in 2022.

Scituate head coach Derek DeSousa resigned after two seasons and, in May, it was discovered why as the Scituate police investigated DeSousa after funds went missing from a booster club account. DeSousa was never charged and the matter was deemed closed after funds were returned.

A lot happened in 2022:Rhode Island's 10 biggest off-the-field high school sports stories

In September, Ponaganset assistant coach Cliff Fortin, who had resigned as head coach at Exeter-West Greenwich earlier in the year, was charged with embezzlement in a case of missing funds from the Exeter-West Greenwich booster club.

Both stories were among the most visited and most read high school sports on The Journal website.

1) Tragedy strikes West Warwick hockey

The most difficult part of covering high school sports is when tragedy strikes.

Covering the car accident involving West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich hockey players Matthew Dennison and Kevin MacDonald in February, followed by Dennison’s passing three weeks later, was one of the toughest high school sports stories of the year to cover.

Reporting and writing the story was never about the clicks, views or subscriptions. It was figuring out how to tell the story that is tough to tell. The Dennison and MacDonald families, as well as the team's coach, Justin Lake, and his players trusted The Journal with their stories and it made our coverage what it was.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s Men of the Year: The Showmen

These three men are the embodiment of the saying, “the show must go on.”. Maybe no industry has felt the long-term impacts of the pandemic more than the theatre industry. Theatres across the globe have been devastated. New York’s Broadway has been economically pounded. Some of the best-known and most successful plays have been forced to close.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Penguin Plunge raises money for Special Olympics RI

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people dove into the cold waters of the Atlantic on Sunday for the 47th Annual Penguin Plunge.  The event was held at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett.  According to the Senior Director of Special Events for Special Olympics Rhode Island, Tracy Garabedian, roughly 650 people participated in this year’s plunge, […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: The history of Boston Post Road is a winding one indeed

As a younger man, I had always wondered why the Old Narragansett Church had been located, for nearly one hundred years, way out in the proverbial boondocks on Shermantown Road. This nagging question led me into an exploration of the history of Route 1 as it winds its way through our fair town. The present-day highway consists of what we now call Post Road and Tower Hill Road, but it wasn’t always that way. But before we get into the details of our specific stretch of America’s first highway let’s take a look into the story of the Boston Post Road on the whole.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

This Rhode Island gym is fusing body and mind workouts in 2023

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — 2023 has begun and people are starting to work on their New Year’s resolutions. According to MyFitnessPal, January is the busiest month of the year for gyms, with people eager to make improvements for the new year. Ocean State Crossfit North in Smithfield is...
SMITHFIELD, RI
rimonthly.com

27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January

1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Providence quietly preparing Columbus for its next voyage – to just the right bidder

“Riches don’t make a man rich, they only make him busier.” – Christopher Columbus. The fate of the Christopher Columbus statue rises to the surface every year in October, then fades away yet again, ever since June of 2020 when the statue that had resided came under attack by activists who threw red paint on it and threatened to separate the statue’s head from its body.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Big winner in RI in 2022 – School building projects

After all the votes were counted in 2022, from the governor’s race to dog catcher (actually I don’t think anyone elects a dog catcher), the most impactful outcomes were likely the billion dollars in school construction projects that voters authorized across Rhode Island. The result is an infusion...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 31

Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Monday, January 2

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 977 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🎉 Happy New Year to all of our readers! May this year be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. May you all achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!
NEWPORT, RI
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Rhode Island?

Rhode Island is an ocean state with beautiful beaches and resort communities. It is also home to the Harbor Seal, the state's official animal. The state rock is Cumberlandite, which is a heavy black rock. It is believed to be around one to 1.5 billion years old and is found in both Narragansett Bay and the northwestern state.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Rhode Island Brands Showcased at Foxwoods Brewfest

Rhode Island brands Whalers Brewing Company and Grey Sail Brewing were featured at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s annual Beerfest: Battle of the Brews craft beer fest on Nov. 19. Hosted in the venue’s new Rainmaker Expo, more than 150 beers were poured from over 70 breweries and brewpubs, along with ciders, seltzers and specialty cocktails. Guests paired beverage selections with select food items while enjoying live music by the Juice Box band and playing arcade games, pool and cornhole in Foxwoods’ newly renovated 47,075-square-foot Rainmaker Expo. The Expo, located by the Great Cedar Garage, can accommodate up to 6,000 guests and features forty-five 65-inch stationed customizable monitors, an expansive pre-function space with six registration counters, and will soon debut an outdoor patio.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Rhode Island’s Top Trends Forecast 2023

What may 2023 bring? A range of voices weighs in. It’s that time of year again. Turn the page on 2022 and look forward to the brand-new year. The industry has seen its twists and turns for the past few years, with the pandemic, supply chain and labor issues creating challenges and opportunities. Meanwhile, consumers adapted to new habits and ways of spending their time and money. Still, tastemakers and sellers see all of that reflected in a variety of trends. We asked a sampling of local industry experts about their predictions on what 2023 will bring in cocktails, wine and more. Here’s the statewide snapshot.
GEORGIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England

Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name

This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy