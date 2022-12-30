Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
New York witness says massive boomerang-shaped object moved over houseRoger MarshPort Jervis, NY
Boat Filled with Toys Docks at Project Self-SufficiencyProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Community Foundation awards grants to programs serving seniors
MONTGOMERY – The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan has announced the recipients of its 2022 Make a Difference grants. The Make a Difference Fund was established by the leadership of the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan in 2003 to meet emerging needs in the areas in which it serves and has awarded $10,500 to start 2023. The money is being distributed to five nonprofit organizations that are addressing the needs of seniors and their caregivers in Orange and Sullivan counties.
Mid-Hudson News Network
IBEW applauds innovative employment and mentoring program
HARRIMAN – The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #363 has praised an innovative job training and placement partnership aimed at creating meaningful career pathways for local youth. The City of Newburgh-based Blacc Vanilla Community Foundation initiated the program in 2020 to connect young people in and around Newburgh...
rcbizjournal.com
State Comptroller Audits of Local School Districts Reveal Multiple Failures On Asset Management and IT Security
State Comptroller Audit of Pearl River School District Reveals Failures To Monitor & Account For Fixed Assets. A recently released audit conducted by the New York State Comptroller’s Office concluded the Pearl River Union Free School District has improperly monitored and failed to account for fixed assets. School district officials did not properly monitor and account for 70 percent of fixed assets reviewed by the state auditors totaling $546,527, and failed to follow their own Board-adopted fixed asset policies, according to the report.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of January 2nd
Note: The Office for the Aging and OFA Friendship Centers are closed on the following observed January holidays:. Monday, January 16th – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Clients of OFA’s Home Delivered Meals program will receive meals as needed in advance of each holiday. HDM clients also receive shelf-stable meals in advance of predicted inclement winter weather that could disrupt HDM deliveries. For more information about the HDM program, contact OFA at 845-486-2555 or ofa@dutchessny.gov.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie firefighters answer more than 5,000 calls in 2022
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596, responded to 5,428 calls for service in 2022, with the last one coming in at 11:40 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The call volume is a 16 percent increase over 2021. The firefighters, operating...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Organization ‘Red Hook Responds’ delivers nearly 9,000 meals in 2022
RED HOOK – Volunteer organization Red Hook Responds delivered 8,955 meals free of charge to Red Hook and Rhinebeck residents in need in 2022, serving an average of 25 meals per day. Founded in April 2020 by Daniel Budd and Chris Donohue in response to the pandemic, Red Hook...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Orange County Legislature chair passes away
GOSHEN – Former Orange County Legislature Chairwoman Roxanne Donnery of Highland Falls died on Monday. State Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson and the Orange County Democratic Party announced her passing. Jacobson credited Donnery’s leadership with saving the county-owned Valley View nursing home instead of becoming a private facility. And he said...
rocklanddaily.com
Assemblyman-Elect Lawler Presents Heimishe Yid as Citizen of the Year Award
Assemblyman-Elect Mike Lawler honored five Rockland County residents for their tremendous service to the community as Citizens of the Year. The award ceremony took place on Wednesday, December 28. Chaim Lebowitz was among those recognized, along with Rob Chiapperino, Alan F. Seebach, Sr., Father Mike Petit-Homme, and Brianna Tuckey. “When...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Walgreens’ plans to develop fulfillment center in Orange County may be scrapped
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Walgreens’ plans to create a micro-fulfillment center in a giant warehouse-distribution center on Union Avenue in the Town of Newburgh may not come to fruition. There is an issue with the state that is apparently holding up the deal and while details are unknown,...
New Jersey Globe
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eachus takes oath as assemblyman
NEW WINDSOR – Former Orange County Legislator Chris Eachus was sworn in on Monday as the new state assemblyman from the 99th District of Eastern Orange County. Eachus is a retired science teacher in the Newburgh school system. New Windsor Town Justice George Meyers Jr. administered the oath to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Metzger takes oath as Ulster County executive
ROSENDALE – Jen Metzger took the oath of office as the new Ulster County executive Monday, succeeding fellow Democrat Pat Ryan who is now representing the 19th Congressional District in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado attended the ceremony at the Rosendale Theater, a swearing-in that attracted elected...
Hughsonville Fire Department swears in new chief
The Hughsonville Fire District recently swore in its newest Chief of Department, Paul Rogers.
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9
The strike, which is expected to start on January 9 unless a contract agreement can be reached before then, is anticipated to involve some 16,000 nurses. NYC Nurses Plan To Strike.Photo byEhimetalor Akhere UnuabonaonUnsplash.
talkofthesound.com
FRIDAY MORNING MASSACRE: In Final Act, City Manager Fires Entire New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority Board
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 31, 2022) — Chuck Strome, in his final official act as City Manager, fired the entire Board of the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority. Strome retired Friday after two decades as New Rochelle City Manager. The NRMHA website (which may not be entirely up to...
yonkerstimes.com
Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”
Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
yonkerstimes.com
Hollywood on the Hudson, Yonkers Style, Continues
Ipark Buys Rising Ground-Leake & Watts 28 acre riverfront property for $52.6 Million. The continued interest in Yonkers by developers and corporate America continues, with the announcement that iPark has purchased the 32-acre property in the Ludlow neighborhood of southwest Yonkers, formerly occupied by Leake & Watts, now Rising Ground.
New York OKs human composting, becomes 6th state in US to do so
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Imperati officially sworn in as Dutchess County Sheriff
WAPPINGERS FALLS – Republican Kirk Imperati was sworn in as Dutchess County Sheriff on Sunday before a large crowd of family, friends, coworkers, and supporters. His oath of office was administered by his uncle, 44-year Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Paul Sullivan. The judge also administered the oath to Imperati when he graduated from the law enforcement academy 33 years ago.
Comments / 3