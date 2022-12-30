Read full article on original website
WNDU
New face makes home debut in ND’s blowout of Boston College
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In just her second game with the team, Irish early enrollee Cass Prosper put up seven points and a game-high nine rebounds as No. 5 Notre Dame steamrolled its first opponent of the calendar year, Boston College, 85-48. Prosper joined Coach Niele Ivey at the postgame podium, along with fellow freshman KK Bransford, who tied for the team scoring lead with 17 points. Bransford was also 5-for-5 from the field.
In His Own Words: Five-Star QB Dante Moore and Notre Dame
SAN ANTONIO — At one point in his recruitment, there were strong indications that Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore was headed to play for the University of Notre Dame. There was talk of a silent commitment, an incredible visit to South Bend, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Marcus Freeman securing their top priority at the position, and then all that ended. Moore, a class of 2023 prospect currently at the All-American Bowl, eventually committed to Oregon, but later flipped to UCLA just before National Signing Day. It was a wild recruitment and then left a lot of unanswered questions for Fighting Irish fans.
Notre Dame Offer Meant A Lot To 2024 OL Caleb Brewer
2024 Pennsylvania offensive lineman Caleb Brewer is one of the most unique players in the class and Notre Dame has taken notice
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Gator Bowl grades: Buchner delivers rollercoaster effort amidst transfer rumors
Tyler Buchner entered the 2022 season with a lot of hype. With the offensive line and run game struggling, Buchner’s inexperience as a passer shone through in a rough, 0-2 start to the season. In the second loss, Buchner suffered an injury that sidelined him until Friday’s bowl game.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Indiana: Notre Dame
While on the road trip from Michigan to Illinois, we drove through Indiana, and stopped at the University of Notre Dame (which is actually a football rival - #fighton!). We stopped in the book store, then walked through the campus a bit to check out the Golden Dome building, and we took a peek into the University Church, the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Arcade Going: Full Tilt
(La Porte, IN) - A new arcade in La Porte has the antidote to cabin fever. Full Tilt Arcade has been open and steadily growing since October. Co-owner Ben Konowitz says he and his business partner Ryan Hart got the idea for opening an arcade when their own pinball collections got a little out of hand. “We were about to get broken up with by our significant others if we put one more pinball machine in our homes. I had six, and I think he had five,” Konowitz said. “We were maybe going to call it the Break Even Arcade. I just wanted to break even so I could have a place to play my pinball machines.”
Car crashes into Waynedale church
A car crashed through the wall of a Waynedale church early Monday morning as most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory.
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Wyoming man arrested for deadly crash in Indiana
A 19-year-old man from Wyoming, Michigan has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash in Indiana. The crash occurred on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. in LaPorte County.
hometownnewsnow.com
Good Response to Dumpster Program
(La Porte, IN) - The dumpster program in the city of La Porte is over for the season. It will resume in the spring. The dumpsters are made available in the spring, summer and fall for residents to dispose of things like old furniture and mattresses. La Porte Code Enforcement...
WNDU
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
city-countyobserver.com
DNR Stocks Coho Salmon And Steelhead Trout Fingerlings In Northwest Indiana streams
Fresh fish alert! Staff from Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently stocked the Little Calumet River, Trail Creek, and Salt Creek with fall fingerling steelhead and coho. The East Branch Little Calumet River received 71,077 winter-run steelhead and 45,142 coho. Trail Creek received 47,575 winter-run steelhead and 48,336 coho, while Salt Creek received 27,523 Skamania steelhead.
95.3 MNC
Four Winds Casino Job Fair set for Tuesday, Wednesday
A job fair at Four Winds Casinos, but not the gambling side. They are hiring in the casino hotel and spa, with on the spot hiring. Positions include Front Desk Agents, Night Auditors, Housekeeping, Porters, Room Attendants, Massage Therapists, Nail Technicians, Estheticians, Valet Attendants, Gift Shop Clerks, Limo Drivers, Dishwashers, Culinary Staff, Food Servers, Barbacks, and more.
inkfreenews.com
Williamson Arrested In Winona Lake Stabbing Incident
WINONA LAKE — A Winona Lake man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck. Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, 2609 Wildwood Lane, Winona Lake, is charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WNDU
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
(WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we’re also welcoming in the first newborns of the year here in Michiana!. Beacon Health System says it delivered the first New Year’s baby in Michiana. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:51 a.m. at Elkhart General Hospital. First-time parents...
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
Wyoming man allegedly drunk during deadly New Year’s Day crash in Indiana
An Indiana State Trooper said he could smell alcohol on Morrissey’s breath and noted there was evidence of “recent drug use” inside his car.
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
WNDU
2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
WANE-TV
One dead in New Year’s Day crash in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash on New Year’s Day that left a man dead. Police responded to the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive near Vesey Park around 3 a.m. Police were advised a car was on fire. When officers...
