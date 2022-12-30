ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
WJLA

DC Weather: Midweek cold front set to bring thunder, cooler temperatures on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (7News) — Spring-like temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will come to an abrupt end as a cold front is set to traverse the Mid-Atlantic. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs on both days will range from the middle 60s to around 70 degrees. Showers are isolated to neighborhoods far north and west-east early Tuesday but will overspread the metro region late Wednesday afternoon and evening with the passing front.
WASHINGTON STATE
WJLA

Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
RENO, NV
WJLA

Firework explosion on New Year's Day damages DC ice rink, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police say a large firework at a popular southeast D.C. ice rink promoted an evacuation Sunday night. Just before midnight on New Year's Day, offciers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Washington Canal Park ice rink in the 200 block of M Street SE for a report of a loud explosion in the park.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

DUI victim's family pleads with community to find sober ride for New Year's Eve

OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Virginia State Police graduates 34 new troopers following training

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police has some new troopers on the force to begin the new year. The 34 members of the 138th Basic Session began their eight weeks of academic, physical, and practical training at the Academy on Oct. 30 and were presented with their diplomas last Friday.
VIRGINIA STATE

