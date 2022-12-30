Read full article on original website
DC Weather: Midweek cold front set to bring thunder, cooler temperatures on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Spring-like temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will come to an abrupt end as a cold front is set to traverse the Mid-Atlantic. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs on both days will range from the middle 60s to around 70 degrees. Showers are isolated to neighborhoods far north and west-east early Tuesday but will overspread the metro region late Wednesday afternoon and evening with the passing front.
DC Weather: Great start to 2023 with sunny, mild temperatures on Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Patchy fog is less prevalent Monday, with the greatest likelihood east of the city near the bay. Otherwise expect a stellar first Monday of the year with unseasonable warmth and a mix of sun and clouds. Heading into Tuesday, broad southerly flow will pump even warmer...
DC Weather: Sunny, pleasant temps New Year's Day -- here's what's in store this week
WASHINGTON (7News) — Happy New Year! Look for more sun than clouds Sunday afternoon, allowing highs to reach 60 degrees in the D.C. metro area. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, but no rain is expected until Tuesday afternoon. The next weather-maker is expected to bring a strong...
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
Firework explosion on New Year's Day damages DC ice rink, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police say a large firework at a popular southeast D.C. ice rink promoted an evacuation Sunday night. Just before midnight on New Year's Day, offciers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Washington Canal Park ice rink in the 200 block of M Street SE for a report of a loud explosion in the park.
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
Gov. Youngkin urges Miyares to launch investigation into Fairfax County school scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Attorney General Jason Miyares to launch an investigation and protect the civil rights of students and parents at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Youngkin wrote a letter to Miyares, which was released to media outlets...
Man charged for killing pedestrian in DC Friday previously robbed White Oak Shell station
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Police have identified the man they say ran into two pedestrians near the White House Friday, killing one of them. Spiro Stafilatos, 35, fled a Secret Service traffic stop before crashing into another vehicle and the two pedestrians, D.C. Superior Court documents said. He was...
DUI victim's family pleads with community to find sober ride for New Year's Eve
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.
Virginia State Police graduates 34 new troopers following training
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police has some new troopers on the force to begin the new year. The 34 members of the 138th Basic Session began their eight weeks of academic, physical, and practical training at the Academy on Oct. 30 and were presented with their diplomas last Friday.
Maryland's first Black attorney general Anthony Brown to be sworn in Tuesday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Maryland's new Attorney General Anthony Brown will be sworn in on Tuesday during a history-making ceremony in Annapolis. The event is set for 12 p.m. Brown is the first African-American elected to hold the position in Maryland. On January 18, Governor-Elect Wes Moore will be...
'3 strikes & you're out:' Disability, civil rights advocates blast school discipline bill
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — House Bill 1461 would require the Virginia Department of Education to establish a uniform system for disciplining disruptive behavior in class and removing a student from the classroom. The proposed legislation is coming at a time when some school board members and teachers report increased...
