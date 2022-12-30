ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Market Basket's Sagamore package store license hearing resumes Jan. 3

By Paul Gately
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
BUZZARDS BAY — Market Basket's efforts to secure a package store license for proposed operations in the closed 12,000 square-foot Bass Factory Outlet at the foot of the Sagamore Bridge will continue on Jan. 3 before the Bourne Select Board.

The hearing started on Dec. 6 with introductory explanations about the supermarket chain’s proposal to open MB Spirits across the parking lot from its Sagamore grocery store.

There are three frameworks for the request, Select Board Chairman Peter Meier said.

“Is the applicant suitable and with a clean record in package store operations elsewhere?” he said. “Is there a need? And is the proposed location adequate and suitable?”

Market Basket representatives said the firm meets those conditions and touted operations elsewhere in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. But the board raised questions about the Sagamore site's suitability and the likely pending impacts of the property taking to make way for the new Sagamore Bridge construction.

Select board member Judith Froman said bridge construction impacts should be made clear. And member Mary Jane Mastrangelo wants to know how Bourne secured 10 package store licenses from the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.

Without more data, Mastrangelo said on Dec. 6, she could not vote on the matter.

From the archivesWhat could new Bourne and Sagamore bridges look like?

Package store owners and some of their employees told the board that Market Basket entering the package store business in Bourne would hurt them. Some said they do not have the space to buy supply in volumes necessary to successfully compete against the supermarket operation's low prices.

At the hearing, it was suggested that the board had received no communication from residents that they could not adequately buy alcohol in Bourne. Market Basket countered with a 5,000-signature petition; with signees saying they support the package store license. Some 1,600 signees are from Bourne. Signatures were gathered at the Market Basket front door.

The Liquor Barn owner Stephanie White said “people are shopping for deals” when considering package stores and that smaller stores could not compete with Market Basket prices. Scott Froman of North Sagamore said the select board must keep in mind the effects of new bridge construction.

New septic system rules:Will you be able to flush your toilet in 20 years? What to know about a new state law.

It appears, in that regard, that a new bridge proposed for the west side of the current span will claim the Bass store and part of the Market Basket parking lot. The project proposal will include an added special Route 6 lane from Sagamore to Exit 2 in Sandwich.

Supermarket representatives said they are in near constant contact with state Department of Transportation officials about the new bridge and its impacts.

There is also concern among select board members that the MB Spirits manager will commute each day from Tewksbury, headquarters for Demoulas Super Markets (Market Basket's owners) located north of Boston, to Sagamore.

Comments / 0

 

Cape Cod Times

