Ice is nice: Visit one of these ice-skating rinks open this season.

It’s officially winter season in Delaware which means it can be hard to find any activity to do outside, but we are here to tell you— it’s such a fun time to try ice skating.

Delaware Online/The News Journal has compiled a list of rinks open this winter.

Whether you’re looking for skating lessons or something to do with the family, these rinks have something for everyone in the Delaware area.

And remember, if fitness is on your New Year's resolution list, skating is a great workout.

The Skating Club of Wilmington

This rink, located at 1301 Carruthers Lane, has been bringing indoor ice skating to Wilmington since 1964. It offers a variety a programs for figure and hockey skaters of all ages.

This rink has already opened for the season. Masks are encouraged for all visitors during public skate hours.

Pricing: Regular session on Wednesday is $5 per person for all skaters, $10 for adults Friday through Sunday, $5 for children 6 and under. Skate rental is $3.

Public session hours: Wednesday, 7 to 7:40 p.m.; Fridays, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m.; Sundays, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. Website: https://skatewilm.com

The Patriot Ice Center

Grab a family member or friend and glide through the Patriot Ice Center in Newark, located at 101 John Campbell Road. This rink is already open for the season, offering skating lessons, camps and public skate sessions for seven days a week.

Pricing: $12 per person ages 11 and older, $8 per person ages 10 and under, and free of charge for ages 4 and under. Skate rental is $3. Public Session Hours: Monday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Website: https://patrioticecenter.com

Centre Ice Arena

Located on grounds at the Delaware State Fair in Harrington, 644 Fairground Road, this arena features a 49,000 square foot ice rink, public skate and bumper cars on ice. This arena is also home to the Delaware Thunder Professional Ice Hockey Club, Bay Country Figure Skating Club, Salisbury Hockey, Delmarva Raptors and the Harrington Havoc. Pricing: $10 per person with a service fee, $5 per person ages 5 and under and $8 per person with military ID. $4 skate rentals.

Hours: Open seven days a week, but all times and dates are subject to change for public skating.

Website: https://www.delawarestatefair.com/centre-general-information

Fred Rust Arena

The University of Delaware's Fred Rust Arena offers seasonal skating for the public in Newark, 549 South College Ave. The ice rink has exciting new features that showcase colorful laser beams, black lights and image projections that dance across the ice.Pricing: $9 per person ages 13 and older, $6 per person ages 6 and under and free of charge for UD students. $3 skate rentals.

Public Session Hours in January: Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. and 8:30 to 10 p.m. (special $5 admission for all skaters) Sundays, 1 to 3 p.m.

Public Session Hours in February/March: Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. and 8:30 to 10 p.m. (special $5 admission for all skaters); Sundays, 1 to 3 p.m.

Website: https://rec.bluehens.com/sports

Iceworks Skating Complex

Located roughly 20 mins from Wilmington, this complex in Pennsylvania offers three NHL-size rinks and one Olympic-sized rink in a single facility that supports 180 hockey teams. The facility, located at 3100 Dutton Mill Road, Aston, Pennsylvania, also features a restaurant, training rooms, a pro shop and an arcade, among other amenities.

Pricing: $12 admission during the day (Monday to Friday), $15 admission Friday night and $4 per person ages 4 and under. $3 skate rentals and free skate rentals on Wednesdays.

Public Session Hours: Monday to Friday, Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Website:https://iceworks.net

