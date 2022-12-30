Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Popular New Jersey restaurant chain opens another location in the Garden StateKristen WaltersMahwah, NJ
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Community Foundation awards grants to programs serving seniors
MONTGOMERY – The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan has announced the recipients of its 2022 Make a Difference grants. The Make a Difference Fund was established by the leadership of the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan in 2003 to meet emerging needs in the areas in which it serves and has awarded $10,500 to start 2023. The money is being distributed to five nonprofit organizations that are addressing the needs of seniors and their caregivers in Orange and Sullivan counties.
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their lives
New York City is the main municipal employer all over the country. The primary focus of companies is on finding the right talent to get their projects completed. They want to maintain quality and ensure that customers keep coming back. This gives rise to a surge in job openings in different parts of the city and the state.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Organization ‘Red Hook Responds’ delivers nearly 9,000 meals in 2022
RED HOOK – Volunteer organization Red Hook Responds delivered 8,955 meals free of charge to Red Hook and Rhinebeck residents in need in 2022, serving an average of 25 meals per day. Founded in April 2020 by Daniel Budd and Chris Donohue in response to the pandemic, Red Hook...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie firefighters answer more than 5,000 calls in 2022
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596, responded to 5,428 calls for service in 2022, with the last one coming in at 11:40 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The call volume is a 16 percent increase over 2021. The firefighters, operating...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Walgreens’ plans to develop fulfillment center in Orange County may be scrapped
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Walgreens’ plans to create a micro-fulfillment center in a giant warehouse-distribution center on Union Avenue in the Town of Newburgh may not come to fruition. There is an issue with the state that is apparently holding up the deal and while details are unknown,...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of January 2nd
Note: The Office for the Aging and OFA Friendship Centers are closed on the following observed January holidays:. Monday, January 16th – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Clients of OFA’s Home Delivered Meals program will receive meals as needed in advance of each holiday. HDM clients also receive shelf-stable meals in advance of predicted inclement winter weather that could disrupt HDM deliveries. For more information about the HDM program, contact OFA at 845-486-2555 or ofa@dutchessny.gov.
rocklanddaily.com
Assemblyman-Elect Lawler Presents Heimishe Yid as Citizen of the Year Award
Assemblyman-Elect Mike Lawler honored five Rockland County residents for their tremendous service to the community as Citizens of the Year. The award ceremony took place on Wednesday, December 28. Chaim Lebowitz was among those recognized, along with Rob Chiapperino, Alan F. Seebach, Sr., Father Mike Petit-Homme, and Brianna Tuckey. “When...
rcbizjournal.com
State Comptroller Audits of Local School Districts Reveal Multiple Failures On Asset Management and IT Security
State Comptroller Audit of Pearl River School District Reveals Failures To Monitor & Account For Fixed Assets. A recently released audit conducted by the New York State Comptroller’s Office concluded the Pearl River Union Free School District has improperly monitored and failed to account for fixed assets. School district officials did not properly monitor and account for 70 percent of fixed assets reviewed by the state auditors totaling $546,527, and failed to follow their own Board-adopted fixed asset policies, according to the report.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Orange County Legislature chair passes away
GOSHEN – Former Orange County Legislature Chairwoman Roxanne Donnery of Highland Falls died on Monday. State Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson and the Orange County Democratic Party announced her passing. Jacobson credited Donnery’s leadership with saving the county-owned Valley View nursing home instead of becoming a private facility. And he said...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eachus takes oath as assemblyman
NEW WINDSOR – Former Orange County Legislator Chris Eachus was sworn in on Monday as the new state assemblyman from the 99th District of Eastern Orange County. Eachus is a retired science teacher in the Newburgh school system. New Windsor Town Justice George Meyers Jr. administered the oath to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Metzger takes oath as Ulster County executive
ROSENDALE – Jen Metzger took the oath of office as the new Ulster County executive Monday, succeeding fellow Democrat Pat Ryan who is now representing the 19th Congressional District in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado attended the ceremony at the Rosendale Theater, a swearing-in that attracted elected...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monroe couple celebrates birth of first baby of New Year in Warwick
WARWICK – Faith Eileen Kis, the daughter of Jennifer and Steven Kis, was the first New Year’s Day baby born at St. Anthony Hospital in Warwick on Sunday. Faith Eileen weight eight pounds, three ounces and was 20 ½ inches long when she was welcomed into the family at 7:07 a.m.
Café Con Leche Announces Second Restaurant Opening in Rhinebeck
An extremely popular Wappingers restaurant and cafe surprised customers with a major announcement heading into 2023. Teasing a 'big announcement' on their social media pages leading into the new year, Café Con Leche even asked their customers to take their best guess as to what the news would be, offering up the choice of two menu items as a prize for the correct guess.
Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale
I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
Mid-Hudson News Network
First baby born in 2023 at St. Anthony Community Hospital
WARWICK – Joseph and Sara Capezza of Chester are the proud parents of the first baby born in 2023 at St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick. Kinsley came into the world at 10:12 a.m. weighing seven pounds, seven ounces, and was 20 ¼ inches long. St. Antony Hospital...
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com
5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views
If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors To Newburgh Casino [PHOTOS]
As the Hudson Valley anxiously waited for the news as to when the doors to the new Resorts World Casino would open, the announcement came just recently that the official grand opening was set for Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am. Earlier this week we were treated to a sneak peak...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
yonkerstimes.com
Hollywood on the Hudson, Yonkers Style, Continues
Ipark Buys Rising Ground-Leake & Watts 28 acre riverfront property for $52.6 Million. The continued interest in Yonkers by developers and corporate America continues, with the announcement that iPark has purchased the 32-acre property in the Ludlow neighborhood of southwest Yonkers, formerly occupied by Leake & Watts, now Rising Ground.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Comments / 0