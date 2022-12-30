Movers & Shakers: Holliston woman named VP at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of R.I.

Anastasia Bergmann, of Holliston, has been hired as vice president and chief people officer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island.

She comes from Point32 Health, the organization formed from the merger of Tufts and Harvard Pilgrim Health. While there, she introduced several highly successful initiatives aimed at strengthening culture and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Bergmann has also worked at UMass Memorial HealthAlliance Hospital and at Children’s Hospital Boston.

She holds a master’s degree in human resource management from Emmanuel College in Boston and a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Technical State University in Ulyanovsk, Russia.

Selah Davison was recently hired as community clinical director for Walden Community Services, the behavioral health services program at The Learning Center for the Deaf in Framingham and Springfield.

Her responsibilities include providing overall guidance to the WCS’s quality of care, compliance, and direct services.

Davison brings more than 20 years of experience in advocacy, psychotherapy and consultation. She previously engineered and implemented a clinical internship program for the deaf and hard of hearing at Felton Institute.

She holds a master’s degree in social work: innovation, community, & policy, and has a passion for workforce and community development to promote employee excellence, social equality & disability rights.

Amy E. Morrissey recently joined Bowditch & Dewey’s Business and Finance practice area as a partner.

She is a former senior vice president and general counsel at Computacenter, where she spent more than a decade overseeing multiple departments, including legal and operations, with more than 170 team members.

She left Computacenter in 2021 when she founded ONA Legal Services, where she provided outside general counsel legal services with a focus on business formation and advice, M&A, IPO readiness, as well as contract negotiation, risk management strategies, general legal compliance, and improving policies and procedures for start-ups and Fortune 100/500 companies.

A graduate of Purdue University, Morrissey earned a law degree at New England School of Law.

Bowditch & Dewey has offices in Framingham, Boston and Worcester.

Michael Dolliver, of Holliston, recently received the COVID-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal for exemplary service to the nation as part of the federal medical response to the pandemic.

Dolliver, an emergency management professional, serves as a member of an incident management team within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

During the pandemic, the team responded to more than 1,800 missions to support nearly 50 states, territories and jurisdictions. Dolliver is among 90 responders to receive the award for civilians who deployed for 30 consecutive or 60 cumulative days to provide medical care to state, territory, tribal and local partners.