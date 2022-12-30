Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Driver, three passengers injured after alleged DUI crash in Adams Co., police say
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating an apparent DUI crash that severely injured four people, including the driver himself. Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg (PSP) say the accident happened early Sunday morning at around 1:56 a.m. on Hanover Rd. Authorities say the driver, a 24-year-old man, had...
local21news.com
Police pursuit, crash closes part of I-81 NB in Cumberland County, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police say part of I-81 Northbound in Cumberland County is closed following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Authorities say Pennsylvania State Police-Chambersburg was notified of a vehicle that had been involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg around 6:00 PM.
local21news.com
One person shot, four injured in fight in Harrisburg, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say one person was shot and four others injured in a fight on the 1500 block of Berryhill Street on New Year's Day around 1:30 AM. When police arrived, they say they found four people with facial injuries. All four people...
local21news.com
Mother arrested in connection with drowning of 5-year-old in Susquehanna River, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A mother has been arrested for the drowning of her 5-year-old child, after she left him unsupervised near a local river. Susquehanna Regional Police Department says Autumn Vossler had left her 5-year-old son unattended to on Aug. 8 of 2021 along the Susquehanna River.
local21news.com
Man arrested after hiding face in sweatshirt and running away in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was body tackled by police after he allegedly attempted to run away from them while trying to cover his face. The incident happened after police checked a Turkey Hill on 1010 Sharp Ave. for 43-year-old Joshua Fischer, who had previous assault charges that he needed to be brought in for, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD).
local21news.com
Trapped person injured after car crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Rohrerstown Fire crews assisted a person on Sunday morning who had been trapped in their vehicle following a two car crash. The fire department says they were called to the collision at around 10:14 a.m. at the intersection of Centerville Rd. and Marietta Ave.
local21news.com
Pedestrian hit-and-run investigation in Lititz Borough
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for the individual involved in a hit-and-run that injured another on Thursday night. Lititz Borough Police Department say the call came in at around 7:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run on N. Cedar St. near the intersection of E. Market St.
local21news.com
Dead man from fiery Rt. 42 crash connected to Geisinger Hospital shooting
DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP) — A man who died following a gunshot wound and car crash, has been connected to the Geisinger Hospital shooting from Friday night. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy Reese, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Bloomsburg responded to the scene of a car accident at around 6:12 p.m. on Rt. 42, North of Artistes Village near Weiser State Forest.
local21news.com
Man on the loose after rape of 10-year-old in Cumberland County, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are in the process of hunting down a man who allegedly sexually and physically abused a 10-year-old. Authorities in Lower Allen Township say 41-year-old Roscoe Roy Jr. has a warrant out for his arrest after being accused of raping the individual on May 3 of 2019.
local21news.com
Lower Allen police remind drivers of importance of slowing down near schools
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It's a new year and the Lower Allen Township Police Department (LATPD) has asked drivers to exercise caution as students return to the classroom. Officials especially warned to drive safe on Carlisle Road by Cedar Cliff High School and Highland Elementary School as well...
local21news.com
Driver allegedly gestured handgun at other driver in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for evidence to further back up the claim that one driver was threatened by another with a handgun while driving their car. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the alleged victim told police that during a drive through...
local21news.com
Three car crash entrapment sends two to the hospital in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been sent to the hospital following a three car accident that lead to one person being trapped. According to Quarryville Fire Department, crews were sent to the scene a little before 12:00 p.m. on Friday for a reported three car collision on Rt. 222 and Main St. in Strasburg Twp.
local21news.com
Geisinger Hospital employee killed in parking lot shooting identified
DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP) — New details have been released in the killing of a Geisinger Hospital employee on Friday night. According to the Montour County Coroner's Office, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick had been walking to her car after her shift at the hospital when she was shot multiple times by an unknown person.
local21news.com
61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
local21news.com
Two teenagers dead after New Year's Eve house fire
LANCASTER, Pa — A New Year’s Eve fire at a home in Lancaster City has left two sisters dead. Eighteen-year-old Anna Leavitt and her thirteen-year-old sister Ariana Leavitt both lost their lives due to injuries sustained the the third alarm fire at 427 West Lemon Street. A memorial...
local21news.com
Missing teen found after getting into unknown person's car in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Keglovitz-Haynes has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Carlisle Police are currently searching for a 17-year-old who went missing on New Year's Eve after getting into someone's car. Officials say Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes was last seen on the 500 block of...
local21news.com
Two students dead after fatal fire in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Another victim has been claimed in the deadly fire from Saturday, in what officials are ruling as an unfortunate accident. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, 13-year-old Ariana Leavitt was killed in the fire along with 18-year-old Anna Leavitt. In a statement...
local21news.com
19-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York City Police are now searching for a teen who is wanted for the killing of an 18-year-old on W. Jackson St. 19-year-old Alajah Holmes is currently wanted for homicide charges after the shooting of an 18-year-old on the 300 block of W. Jackson St.
local21news.com
Exclusive: Tyree Bowie seeks "justice" for Dante Mullinix after being acquitted of murder
Spring Garden Township, York County — For the first time, the man acquitted of killing two-year-old Dante Mullinix is speaking out about the four-year ordeal. Tyree Bowie was excited about the not verdict but is still seeking justice for Dante. It has been a whirlwind few days for Tyree...
local21news.com
Staff member speaks out on violence in Harrisburg School District
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — With an uptick in violence in the Harrisburg School District during the 22-23 school year, district officials are working to address it. “There are a lot of fights, they are aggressive. Since we came back from COVID, they are more violent than ever,” a staff member said anonymously.
