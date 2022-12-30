ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

One person shot, four injured in fight in Harrisburg, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say one person was shot and four others injured in a fight on the 1500 block of Berryhill Street on New Year's Day around 1:30 AM. When police arrived, they say they found four people with facial injuries. All four people...
HARRISBURG, PA
Man arrested after hiding face in sweatshirt and running away in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was body tackled by police after he allegedly attempted to run away from them while trying to cover his face. The incident happened after police checked a Turkey Hill on 1010 Sharp Ave. for 43-year-old Joshua Fischer, who had previous assault charges that he needed to be brought in for, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD).
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Trapped person injured after car crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Rohrerstown Fire crews assisted a person on Sunday morning who had been trapped in their vehicle following a two car crash. The fire department says they were called to the collision at around 10:14 a.m. at the intersection of Centerville Rd. and Marietta Ave.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Pedestrian hit-and-run investigation in Lititz Borough

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for the individual involved in a hit-and-run that injured another on Thursday night. Lititz Borough Police Department say the call came in at around 7:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run on N. Cedar St. near the intersection of E. Market St.
LITITZ, PA
Dead man from fiery Rt. 42 crash connected to Geisinger Hospital shooting

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP) — A man who died following a gunshot wound and car crash, has been connected to the Geisinger Hospital shooting from Friday night. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy Reese, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Bloomsburg responded to the scene of a car accident at around 6:12 p.m. on Rt. 42, North of Artistes Village near Weiser State Forest.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Driver allegedly gestured handgun at other driver in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for evidence to further back up the claim that one driver was threatened by another with a handgun while driving their car. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the alleged victim told police that during a drive through...
Three car crash entrapment sends two to the hospital in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been sent to the hospital following a three car accident that lead to one person being trapped. According to Quarryville Fire Department, crews were sent to the scene a little before 12:00 p.m. on Friday for a reported three car collision on Rt. 222 and Main St. in Strasburg Twp.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Geisinger Hospital employee killed in parking lot shooting identified

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP) — New details have been released in the killing of a Geisinger Hospital employee on Friday night. According to the Montour County Coroner's Office, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick had been walking to her car after her shift at the hospital when she was shot multiple times by an unknown person.
BERWICK, PA
61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Two teenagers dead after New Year's Eve house fire

LANCASTER, Pa — A New Year’s Eve fire at a home in Lancaster City has left two sisters dead. Eighteen-year-old Anna Leavitt and her thirteen-year-old sister Ariana Leavitt both lost their lives due to injuries sustained the the third alarm fire at 427 West Lemon Street. A memorial...
LANCASTER, PA
Two students dead after fatal fire in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Another victim has been claimed in the deadly fire from Saturday, in what officials are ruling as an unfortunate accident. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, 13-year-old Ariana Leavitt was killed in the fire along with 18-year-old Anna Leavitt. In a statement...
LANCASTER, PA
19-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York City Police are now searching for a teen who is wanted for the killing of an 18-year-old on W. Jackson St. 19-year-old Alajah Holmes is currently wanted for homicide charges after the shooting of an 18-year-old on the 300 block of W. Jackson St.
Staff member speaks out on violence in Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — With an uptick in violence in the Harrisburg School District during the 22-23 school year, district officials are working to address it. “There are a lot of fights, they are aggressive. Since we came back from COVID, they are more violent than ever,” a staff member said anonymously.
HARRISBURG, PA

