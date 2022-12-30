Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Go Back in Time: 26 Amazing Then-and-now Google Images of South Jersey
Global pandemic aside, we have seen a lot of changes here in Atlantic and Cape May Counties over the past few years. Lots of empty lots are now bustling shopping centers, casinos in Atlantic City with big names attached to them have changed hands, and even how we get from A to B across our area has greatly improved.
Website Ranks Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp. #2 in NJ For 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the cut. Coming in...
One of NJ’s most delicious steak houses is at the Jersey Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner...
Giant offshore wind turbines take shape as NJ turns on major manufacturing plant
A section of an offshore wind monopile sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, at a new offshore wind manufacturing facility located at the Port of Paulsboro. Construction of buildings and commissioning of machinery will continue at the 70-acre port site until the end of 2024. Developers said it’s the largest offshore wind manufacturing plant in the U.S. [ more › ]
Six Places in South Jersey That Have a New Name — But You Still Use the Original
I suppose it's human nature that after you call a place something for a long time, that name gets stuck in your mind. And even if that place or business changes its name, you still call it by its original label. I seem to do this all the time. People...
Atlantic City, NJ Tavern Memorialized Legendary Patron In 2022
In 2022, The Ducktown Tavern family lost Clarence “CC” Davenport, who was a beloved regular customer at this Atlantic City, New Jersey establishment. This is a special in memoriam. In reality, Davenport was much more than just a regular customer. Davenport was also a longtime (30 year) employee...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Revelers “Plunge” Into New Year
Santa Claus was there. Spiderman was there. And yes, a few “polar bears,” too. Revelers in Ocean City filled the Eighth Street beach on a mild New Year’s Day to take the “First Plunge” in the ocean in a wacky and wildly popular tradition to herald in the New Year.
The Spectacular Sights and Sounds of a Crowded Boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ, on New Year’s Day
When you can start a new year at the Jersey Shore by taking advantage of 60° weather on the boardwalk, you go for it. That's exactly what I did Sunday in Ocean City -- and I was far from the only person. Around lunchtime Sunday, there was hardly a...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Fire: 3 Fire Companies Respond
The following volunteer fire companies responded to a fire in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Monday, January 2, 2023:. The fire took place on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Several Egg Harbor Township Volunteer fire department sources have...
Tibbitt Will Support New Atlantic City, NJ Council President
In an exclusive interview with Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, we have confirmed that Tibbitt has made a major decision about his future. Tibbitt has been reflecting upon several significant issues that his family faced in 2022. In light of this, Tibbitt has decided that he will not be...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Arrest 3 More People Along Atlantic Avenue
Officials with the Atlantic City Police Department rang in the new year by arresting three more people in a troubled block in the heart of the city. The ACPD says on January 1st and 2nd, separate surveillance operations in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue resulted in officers arresting three people and seizing drugs.
Mummers Parade: A revered tradition most of NJ knows nothing about
For those who live in South Jersey, the Mummer's Parade may be a familiar New Year's tradition they've heard about due to being in the Philadelphia media market. But if you go a few miles into Central Jersey and parts north, many people have never even heard of it. Growing...
Amazing: 28 Google Maps Pictures Show How Quickly Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Has Changed
Andy Warhol once said, "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." And some people have by building Super Wawas and a Walmart in EHT. A lot has changed over a relatively short amount of time in Egg Harbor Township. Really, it wasn't that long ago that you could zip around the circle in front of the airport without stopping for a red light or park your car in what was then a huge empty lot in front of the Shore Mall (there's a buffet there now).
thenjsentinel.com
Gloucester County NJ’s 1st New Year’s Baby of 2023 born at Jefferson Health – NJ
Washington Township, NJ, January 1, 2023 — Gloucester County’s first baby of 2023 was born at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Little Olive Mattioli was born to parents Francesca and Andrew Mattioli of Glassboro, NJ. Olive has a 13-month old big sister at home named Eliza, who was also born at Jefferson Health – New Jersey.
Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion
There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Crews Battle Fire at Atlantic City Electric Facility in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Numerous firefighters spent the evening of New Year's Eve battling a blaze at an Atlantic City Electric facility in Egg Harbor Township. The fire, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, broke out just before 8 PM at 2542 Fire Road, just off of Delilah Road. Firefighters from all...
Bacon Brothers: Ocean City, NJ & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
Here’s another very cool thing that happened in 2022. The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer in recent years. This 2022 year was no exception. They last performed in New Jersey in Ocean City...
New Jersey man charged for manslaughter in deadly teen stabbing
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey man was charged in connection to a deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on Sunday, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced. Jonathan Flores-Chila, 20, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and weapons offenses and officials say he will be taken to Camden County Correctional Facility when he's released from the hospital. Flores-Chila allegedly fatally stabbed a 16-year-old boy at around 2:54 a.m. on the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue. The teen was taken to Cooper University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.The teenager's identity is unknown at this time.
