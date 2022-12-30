ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Revelers “Plunge” Into New Year

Santa Claus was there. Spiderman was there. And yes, a few “polar bears,” too. Revelers in Ocean City filled the Eighth Street beach on a mild New Year’s Day to take the “First Plunge” in the ocean in a wacky and wildly popular tradition to herald in the New Year.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Amazing: 28 Google Maps Pictures Show How Quickly Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Has Changed

Andy Warhol once said, "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." And some people have by building Super Wawas and a Walmart in EHT. A lot has changed over a relatively short amount of time in Egg Harbor Township. Really, it wasn't that long ago that you could zip around the circle in front of the airport without stopping for a red light or park your car in what was then a huge empty lot in front of the Shore Mall (there's a buffet there now).
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

Gloucester County NJ’s 1st New Year’s Baby of 2023 born at Jefferson Health – NJ

Washington Township, NJ, January 1, 2023 — Gloucester County’s first baby of 2023 was born at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Little Olive Mattioli was born to parents Francesca and Andrew Mattioli of Glassboro, NJ. Olive has a 13-month old big sister at home named Eliza, who was also born at Jefferson Health – New Jersey.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion

There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey man charged for manslaughter in deadly teen stabbing

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey man was charged in connection to a deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on Sunday, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced. Jonathan Flores-Chila, 20, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and weapons offenses and officials say he will be taken to Camden County Correctional Facility when he's released from the hospital. Flores-Chila allegedly fatally stabbed a 16-year-old boy at around 2:54 a.m. on the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue. The teen was taken to Cooper University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.The teenager's identity is unknown at this time. 
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
