ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats

U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
TechSpot

Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
SlashGear

The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever

The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
americanmilitarynews.com

Iranian ship tries blinding 2 US Navy ships, gets ‘dangerously close’ to them

An Iranian military patrol boat came dangerously close to two U.S. Navy ships in international waters Monday night and apparently tried to blind them with a spotlight, according to a U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) press release. CENTCOM called it “unsafe and unprofessional” conduct as the U.S. passed through the Strait...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy