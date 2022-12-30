Read full article on original website
U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats
U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
The United States and South Korea conducted joint air drills on Tuesday involving American B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters following North Korea's launch of medium-range ballistic missiles, Seoul said.
TechSpot
Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"
A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
Was A High-Altitude Airship Spotted Recently Near The South China Sea?
Lockheed MartinChina, among others, has been exploring the capabilities offered by high-flying, far-traveling airships that can perform various missions.
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
Biden and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrate TSMC's investment in U.S. But production isn’t only about economic strength. It’s about national security.
New satellite image of tunnel in North Korea has the US worried. Here's why
CNN's Barbara Starr reports that US State Department officials are "worried" North Korea may resume nuclear testing after new satellite images show a new tunnel being constructed at a remote testing site.
Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit
An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Ukrainian military strikes airbase on Russian soil over holiday weekend, killing three: report
The Russian Defense Ministry said three of its service members were killed but no planes were damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian air base over the weekend.
The 15 Worst Places To Be in the Event of a Nuclear Attack on the US
According to a survey published last month, three out of every four Americans think a nuclear, chemical, or biological attack is likely to take place somewhere in the world in the next 12 months. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack on America – an all-out nuclear war – very few places would be […]
After seeing satellite imagery, experts say that North Korea's March 'Monster Missile' launch was fake
Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.Photo byABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]
The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever
The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
americanmilitarynews.com
Iranian ship tries blinding 2 US Navy ships, gets ‘dangerously close’ to them
An Iranian military patrol boat came dangerously close to two U.S. Navy ships in international waters Monday night and apparently tried to blind them with a spotlight, according to a U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) press release. CENTCOM called it “unsafe and unprofessional” conduct as the U.S. passed through the Strait...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Vietnam carries out ‘substantial’ expansion in South China Sea, US thinktank finds
Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signalling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said on Wednesday...
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
Russia reportedly wants to further cut its dependence on the US dollar by buying up Chinese yuan on the currency market
Russia will start purchasing yuan on the currency market in 2023 if the country's oil and gas revenues meet expectations, Reuters reported Thursday. The Bank of Russia will buy yuan if budget revenues from oil and gas exports exceed 8 trillion rubles, the report said. Russia has accelerated its exposure...
