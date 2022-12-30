Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Cold front arrives Tuesday night, snow possible Wednesday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A warm front is lifting north Tuesday morning and the question is how far north will it make it?. Current trends have it making somewhere between highway 30 and highway 20 leading to highs in the 40s for Dubque and Galena and 50s or 60s south of the front.
KWQC
Showers and a few rumbles of thunder arrive late Monday evening
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Welcome to the first Monday of the New Year and we are starting off with a little bit of fog. There is the potential for a few slick spots Monday morning, but both Illinois and Iowa DOT are reporting seasonal roads. Monday will be damp...
KWQC
AAA reactivates Tow To Go program for New Years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For New Years, the auto club group, AAA, will reactivate its long-standing program, Tow To Go to help prevent impaired driving during the holidays. The Tow To Go program offers rides and tows to Iowa residents who are AAA members and nonmembers alike and is offered during all major holidays, stated AAA officials.
KWQC
New Year’s resolutions to lose weight mean gains for Iowa gyms
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Using the New Year as a jumping-off point for weight loss goals is common, so much so that it means a boost for businesses in the fitness industry. Bryan Pettit works one-on-one with clients as a personal trainer at his business, GoldenTrainer Performance Studio in Cedar Rapids. He said working closely with a handful of clients means he doesn’t see a membership spike in January. However, there’s a beginning-of-the-year uptick when it comes to selling supplements.
KWQC
Quad City Iowa RiverShare Libraries go fine free
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Quad Cities RiverShare Libraries announced the beginning of a fine-free chapter in 2023 for members with outstanding fines. The RiverShare Libraries announced that beginning Jan. 1, all 9-member libraries will stop collecting overdue fines for late materials, stated a media release from the RiverShare Library System.
KWQC
Tax reform, E-15 mandates, part of new 2023 Iowa laws
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 11 new laws took place in Iowa, Sunday to start the new year. Most new laws take effect in July after the Iowa General Assembly’s regular session in the first part of the year. However, some laws can be written to start at different times.
Comments / 0