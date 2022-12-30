ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
NEWSBTC

Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT

The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
CoinDesk

BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan

Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday. BlackRock, which is Core Scientific's largest...
msn.com

Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says

Slide 1 of 7: At his peak, Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth was $26 billion. He spent his money on properties, political donations, and funding sports teams. Here's a list of many of the places where Bankman-Fried is reported to have spent his money. Sam Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg in April that years down the road, he'd subsist on $100,000 a year — that's it.He'd keep a small percentage of the billions he had generated from his cryptocurrency empire and donate the rest. Bankman-Fried billed himself as an effective altruist, a person who would rack up stacks of money — or coins— to one day put it all toward the betterment of the world. And he donated money to several organizations founded on the principles of so-called effective altruism. But Bankman-Fried also wrote out big checks to sports teams, property owners, and political leaders. His spending appeared to reflect a desire to buy influence as much as it has reflected his philosophical beliefs. It all came crashing down in early November, when Bankman-Fried saw the bulk of his net worth drop from $15.6 billion to $1 billion in a single day — after news broke that his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, needed a bailout.Now, it's come out that as much as $2 billion in customer funds are missing — and questions are arising over just how Bankman-Fried bankrolled his high-end lifestyle, with lawyers now arguing that the former mogul, known as SBF, appeared to have run FTX like a "personal fiefdom."Those lawyers are helping guide FTX through the bankruptcy process, where customers hope they can recover at least some of their funds after FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO. Some of those customer funds — possibly $300 million — might have found their way to the Bahamas to buy pricey homes for FTX executives, lawyers have argued.Sullivan & Cromwell restructuring partner James Brumley, a lawyer on FTX's bankruptcy team, told a US court this week that "substantial amounts of money were spent on things not related to the business," a recording of the Tuesday hearing reviewed by Insider showed.A team of lawyers is now working to track down FTX's assets to start repaying the firm's creditors. The company's new CEO, John J. Ray III, a lawyer who's guiding it through bankruptcy, said Tuesday that FTX would reorganize or sell FTX's assets around the world and had already received interest from potential buyers.Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried will likely not be making major donations any time soon. Here's a list of how he spent some of his once-massive fortune.
cryptoslate.com

Digital Currency Group gets Jan. 8 deadline to resolve Gemini earn issues

Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert of bad faith tactics over the $900 million debt owed by Genesis trading to Earn users. In a Jan. 2 open letter, Winklevoss said Silbert employed stalling tactics and refused to meet stakeholders to resolve issues surrounding the...
NBC Los Angeles

FTX's Japanese Users Will Be Able to Start Withdrawing Funds From February

FTX Japan says it is developing a system to resume withdrawals through the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it acquired earlier this year. Japanese FTX customers will be able to transfer assets from FTX Japan to Liquid Japan, and then withdraw from Liquid Japan, by mid-February. Clients of...
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Legal Troubles Brewing at Digital Currency Group

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices, as of 7 a.m. ET (11 a.m. UTC) Three Gemini Earn users have filed...

