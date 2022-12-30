BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which one to save and splurge among these popular electronics?. When it comes to tech, there are no all-encompassing rules about name-brand quality. In some cases, going with a big brand is well worth the expense — for example, Apple’s iPod Touch is still the king of portable music players — but in others, an less-popular version will work just as well.

4 DAYS AGO