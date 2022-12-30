Read full article on original website
Related
Is the name brand better for these electronics?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which one to save and splurge among these popular electronics?. When it comes to tech, there are no all-encompassing rules about name-brand quality. In some cases, going with a big brand is well worth the expense — for example, Apple’s iPod Touch is still the king of portable music players — but in others, an less-popular version will work just as well.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0