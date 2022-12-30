Read full article on original website
Police make 5 notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
New York State Police arrested five individuals caught driving while intoxicated with significant BAC levels.
longisland.com
Brooklyn Man Busted with Illegal Firearm During New Cassel Traffic Stop
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man in New Cassel. According to Detectives, Officers observed a 2019 gray colored Dodge Charger with a suspended registration at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Magnolia Avenue. The Officers conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop and initiated an investigation.
WHEC TV-10
Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fairfield County Crash
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the…
VIDEO: Woman wanted in violent attempted robbery at Bronx fried chicken joint
Officials are looking to identify a woman wanted in an attempted robbery that occurred at a Bronx fried chicken joint last month, authorities said.
Nassau police make multiple DWI arrests during New Year’s Eve crackdown
Between 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 7 a.m. New Year’s Day, police made a total of 13 DWI arrests in Nassau County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Body found in Plattekill
PLATTEKILL – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Plattekill early Monday afternoon. The body was located along Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. Emergency medical services and police are on the scene conducting an investigation.
Man charged with murder after NYPD officers attacked with machete at NYE Times Square celebration
The man with a machete who attacked three NYPD officers at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, authorities announced on Monday.
Scissors thrown at NYPD officer in Bronx subway station
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man threw scissors at an NYPD officer’s face in a Bronx subway station on Thursday, police said. Officers had been flagged by commuters in the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse subway station, officials said. They told police there was a man acting erratically while “displaying metal scissors.” […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police look for Christmas Grinch
WARWICK – Town of Warwick Police are investigating two separate larcenies of Christmas decorations from the lawn of 22 Spanktown Road in the Village of Florida. The thefts occurred during the overnight of December 29-30, 2022 and also at around 2 a.m. on December 31. The police department detective...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Second Person Shot Overnight
#Bridgeport News: On January 1, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am Bridgeport Police Officers responded to Federal Street on a report of a party shot in the leg. The incident allegedly began inside Club Azul (922 Madison Avenue) and ended with the assault taking place outside the club on Federal Street. Further information indicated the victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 19-year-old Bridgeport man.
NY Man Found Safe After Missing For More Than A Week, Police Say
Update:New York State Police announced that a 78-year-old man was found safe after he hadn't been seen in more than a week.Theodore Sikora, a resident of Davenport in Delaware County, was located, State Police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3."Troopers searched his home and the area surrounding it, loc…
STABBED TO DEATH: Clifton Man Charged With Killing Cousin
A 25-year-old Clifton man is charged with stabbing his 22-year-old cousin to death on New Year’s Eve. Motasem Ramadan fought with police who arrested him following the fatal stabbing at a home across the street from a city elementary school around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers responding to...
Store Employee Accused Of Falsely Reporting Bomb, Gun Threats At Smith Haven Mall
A 28-year-old woman was charged after investigators said that she falsely reported bomb and gun threats at a mall on Long Island. Officers responded to Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove after texts were sent to 911 reporting a bomb inside the mall shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
70-year-old man identified as driver in fatal Brooklyn crash over bridge into LIRR yard
Authorities on Saturday released the preliminary findings in an investigation into a crash that sent a 70-year-old man and 60-year-old woman careening over the side of a bridge into a Long Island Rail Road trainyard 40 feet below Friday.
Bronx man allegedly drives drunk with 12-year-old
A Bronx man has been accused of driving while intoxicated while traveling with his 12-year-old child in the car.
MANHUNT ENDS: Fugitive Sought For Shooting Woman In Elmwood Park Killed In Gunfight With Police
UPDATE: An ex-con wanted for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers at a Route 46 motel, state authorities confirmed. James Allandale, 61, opened fire on officers who found him at the Knights Inn Pinebook before midnight on...
Horrifying video shows aftermath of SUV crash into NYC sports bar
Horrifying video shows victims lying on the ground after an SUV slammed into an Upper Manhattan restaurant late Monday – injuring nearly two dozen people, including three children, authorities said. The scary scene played out around 9 p.m. when a white Audi sedan struck a black Toyota RAV4 – causing the SUV to jump the curb and careen into the Inwood Bar and Grill on Broadway near West 204th Street, cops said. The shocking clips, posted to Twitter, show the chaotic scene inside the restaurant, close to the doors, as injured people laid on the ground and first responders surveyed the scene. One person can be seen tending to someone on the ground. Twenty-two people were hurt, including a 10-year-old girl who may have broken her leg, cops said. A 7-year-old girl had a bruise on her leg and the youngest victim, a 1-year-old girl, had a scraped knee, cops said. Nineteen of the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while three refused medical attention, cops said. It was unclear Tuesday morning whether all of the victims were dining at the restaurant’s outdoor area. The smashed-up Toyota stayed at the scene after the crash, but the Audi was still in the wind Tuesday morning.
17-year-old Brooklyn teen ID’d as NYC shooting victim: cops
A teenager shot to death inside his Brooklyn apartment building has been identified as Darius Roache, police said on Saturday. The 17-year-old was fatally wounded in the torso inside 2201 Caton Ave. in Flatbush at around 8:55 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. The incident was the latest act of gun violence to victimize the city’s youth. Police responded to a 911 call of a male shot inside the building and found Roache, who lived on the second floor, laying in the staircase landing between the first and second floors, “unconscious and unresponsive,” cops said. EMS transported Roache to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
