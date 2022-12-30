Horrifying video shows victims lying on the ground after an SUV slammed into an Upper Manhattan restaurant late Monday – injuring nearly two dozen people, including three children, authorities said. The scary scene played out around 9 p.m. when a white Audi sedan struck a black Toyota RAV4 – causing the SUV to jump the curb and careen into the Inwood Bar and Grill on Broadway near West 204th Street, cops said. The shocking clips, posted to Twitter, show the chaotic scene inside the restaurant, close to the doors, as injured people laid on the ground and first responders surveyed the scene. One person can be seen tending to someone on the ground. Twenty-two people were hurt, including a 10-year-old girl who may have broken her leg, cops said. A 7-year-old girl had a bruise on her leg and the youngest victim, a 1-year-old girl, had a scraped knee, cops said. Nineteen of the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while three refused medical attention, cops said. It was unclear Tuesday morning whether all of the victims were dining at the restaurant’s outdoor area. The smashed-up Toyota stayed at the scene after the crash, but the Audi was still in the wind Tuesday morning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO