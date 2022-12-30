ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Brooklyn Man Busted with Illegal Firearm During New Cassel Traffic Stop

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man in New Cassel. According to Detectives, Officers observed a 2019 gray colored Dodge Charger with a suspended registration at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Magnolia Avenue. The Officers conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop and initiated an investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fairfield County Crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body found in Plattekill

PLATTEKILL – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Plattekill early Monday afternoon. The body was located along Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. Emergency medical services and police are on the scene conducting an investigation.
PLATTEKILL, NY
PIX11

Scissors thrown at NYPD officer in Bronx subway station

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man threw scissors at an NYPD officer’s face in a Bronx subway station on Thursday, police said.  Officers had been flagged by commuters in the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse subway station, officials said. They told police there was a man acting erratically while “displaying metal scissors.” […]
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police look for Christmas Grinch

WARWICK – Town of Warwick Police are investigating two separate larcenies of Christmas decorations from the lawn of 22 Spanktown Road in the Village of Florida. The thefts occurred during the overnight of December 29-30, 2022 and also at around 2 a.m. on December 31. The police department detective...
WARWICK, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Second Person Shot Overnight

#Bridgeport News: On January 1, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am Bridgeport Police Officers responded to Federal Street on a report of a party shot in the leg. The incident allegedly began inside Club Azul (922 Madison Avenue) and ended with the assault taking place outside the club on Federal Street. Further information indicated the victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 19-year-old Bridgeport man.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

STABBED TO DEATH: Clifton Man Charged With Killing Cousin

A 25-year-old Clifton man is charged with stabbing his 22-year-old cousin to death on New Year’s Eve. Motasem Ramadan fought with police who arrested him following the fatal stabbing at a home across the street from a city elementary school around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers responding to...
CLIFTON, NJ
PIX11

Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Horrifying video shows aftermath of SUV crash into NYC sports bar

Horrifying video shows victims lying on the ground after an SUV slammed into an Upper Manhattan restaurant late Monday – injuring nearly two dozen people, including three children, authorities said. The scary scene played out around 9 p.m. when a white Audi sedan struck a black Toyota RAV4 – causing the SUV to jump the curb and careen into the Inwood Bar and Grill on Broadway near West 204th Street, cops said.  The shocking clips, posted to Twitter, show the chaotic scene inside the restaurant, close to the doors, as injured people laid on the ground and first responders surveyed the scene.  One person can be seen tending to someone on the ground. Twenty-two people were hurt, including a 10-year-old girl who may have broken her leg, cops said.  A 7-year-old girl had a bruise on her leg and the youngest victim, a 1-year-old girl, had a scraped knee, cops said.  Nineteen of the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while three refused medical attention, cops said.  It was unclear Tuesday morning whether all of the victims were dining at the restaurant’s outdoor area.  The smashed-up Toyota stayed at the scene after the crash, but the Audi was still in the wind Tuesday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

17-year-old Brooklyn teen ID’d as NYC shooting victim: cops

A teenager shot to death inside his Brooklyn apartment building has been identified as Darius Roache, police said on Saturday. The 17-year-old was fatally wounded in the torso inside 2201 Caton Ave. in Flatbush at around 8:55 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. The incident was the latest act of gun violence to victimize the city’s youth. Police responded to a 911 call of a male shot inside the building and found Roache, who lived on the second floor, laying in the staircase landing between the first and second floors, “unconscious and unresponsive,” cops said. EMS transported Roache to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy