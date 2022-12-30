Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Morocco All Set With Proposed Bill on Cryptocurrency Regulations
The central bank will consult with the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority. In early 2022, the BAM had consulted the IMF and the World Bank for advice. The governor of Morocco’s central bank, also known as Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM), Abdellatif Jouahiri, has said that the country’s proposed bill on cryptocurrency is complete and would soon be given to interested parties. Jouahiri, purportedly speaking at a news conference. Stressed that the proposed law’s goal is to safeguard investors from the dangers of cryptocurrency trading and investment.
thenewscrypto.com
India Pushing For Global Crypto Regulations With G20 Presidency
The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets. The volatility in the crypto assets market was cited as one of the major dangers. This past Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s central bank, published its monthly Financial Stability Report (FSR) for the month of December. The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets, CBDCs issued by governments, and decentralized finance (DeFi).
thenewscrypto.com
Miner US Limited the Most Trustable and Certified Hash Mining Service
If you are interested to know more about Miner US Limited you can check out the : Miner US Limited Introduction Video. Cloud mining is a method for mining a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, using rented cloud computing power and without installing and directly running the necessary hardware and software. Cloud mining firms enable account creation and remote participation in cryptocurrency mining for a nominal fee, making mining accessible to a greater number of people worldwide. Since this type of mining is performed in the cloud, equipment maintenance and direct energy costs are reduced.
Credit reporting firms should fix practices amid consumer complaints- U.S. watchdog
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Tuesday. Gripes about the U.S. credit reporting agencies have long topped the list of public complaints in the CFPB's database, which debuted in 2012 to boost transparency on consumer issues.
UK sets new record for turbine power generation after period of low wind
Britain has set a new record for wind generation as power from onshore and offshore turbines helped boost clean energy supplies late last year. National Grid’s electricity system operator (ESO), which handles Great Britain’s grid, said that a new record for wind generation was set on 30 December, when 20.91 gigawatts (GW) were produced by turbines.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Eyes South Korean Market Via Acquisition of Gopax Exchange
The purchase announcement was originally scheduled for Christmas but was postponed. Binance left South Korea in January 2021. On Monday, Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, finished its due diligence on the purchase of Gopax and officially returned to the South Korean market. Among South Korea’s crypto exchanges, Gopax is a strong contender. According to a source with knowledge of the situation. The purchase announcement was originally scheduled for around Christmas but was postponed owing to final negotiations.
thenewscrypto.com
IMF Chief Warns of Sluggish Global Economy in 2023
The conflict in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the European Union. She also predicted that China’s growth will decline much lower this year. In an interview broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), discussed the IMF’s outlook for the economies of the United States, the European Union, China, and the globe.
thenewscrypto.com
Australia Surpasses El Salvador in Number of Crypto ATMs
Australia has installed 219 cryptocurrency ATMs as we enter the year 2023. The nation put in place 99 cryptocurrency ATMs in the last three months of 2022. Shortly after being the fourth-largest crypto ATM hub in the world, El Salvador was overtaken by Australia. To the dismay of Bitcoin (BTC) pioneers in El Salvador, Australia has installed 216 cryptocurrency ATMs as we enter the year 2023, pushing the Central American nation further down the list.
thenewscrypto.com
Japan’s Gaming Firm ‘Gumi’ Partners With Square Enix and SBI Holdings
SBI Holdings will increase its position in the firm to 22.46%. Square Enix’s shareholding will be very little at 3.01%. There has been a recent uptick in the number of game developers interested in including metaverse features. Japanese mobile entertainment provider Gumi has established a strategic partnership with other Japanese firms Square Enix and SBI Holdings.
thenewscrypto.com
Revenue of Bitcoin Miners Plummets to $9.55 Billion in 2022
The problem worsened when the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell. According to statistics, bitcoin miners earned about $15 billion in 2021. Crypto miners were at risk due to the lengthy downturn market that was compounded by a slew of major disasters. Defaulted loans, quarterly losses, and record-breaking increases in Bitcoin hashrate were just a few of the problems miners were experiencing. There was selling pressure as a result of all these reasons cutting into miners’ profits.
thenewscrypto.com
Former Russian President Backs Digital Fiat Currencies Over Fiat
This week, Dmitry shared his predictions for the year 2023 in a series of funny postings. Medvedev stated oil will cost $150 a barrel, and natural gas would cost more than $5,000. Russia’s interim leader between Vladimir Putin’s two terms as president Dmitry Medvedev claims that the Bretton Woods monetary...
thenewscrypto.com
Draft Bill on Digital Ruble Submitted to Russian Parliament
The members of State Duma seek to add CBDC-related terminology to the legislation. The real-world consumer transactions and testing will begin in April 2023. Draft legislation on the digital ruble, the CBDC issued by Russia’s monetary authority, has been submitted by a group of Russian legislators headed by the Chairman of the Financial Market Committee Anatoly Aksakov. Moreover, the paper proposes amendments to the law that would pave the way for its implementation.
thenewscrypto.com
Major Cryptocurrencies Soar as the Market Turns Green
Bitcoin (BTC) is now trading around $16,733.30, 0.07% up in the last 24 hours. Altcoins also attained a significant price surge during the past 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market currently signals a bullish outlook. Due to the markets’ sudden “green turn,” the leading cryptocurrencies are witnessing a positive price momentum, with their values increasing during the last 24 hours.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Core Developer Has Lost 200+ BTC in the Hack
Luke Dashjr, a Bitcoin developer, lost about 200 BTC in the hack. The developer claims he has no idea how hackers obtained access to his PGP key. Luke Dashjr, a Bitcoin developer and one of the core developers, claimed his PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) key was hacked. This resulted in the theft of nearly almost 200+bitcoins on Dec 31. On January 1, he tweeted that the developer had stated that the hackers had gained access to his PGP key, a typical security technique that employs two keys to gain access to encrypted data.
Comments / 0