Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel channels Warren Buffett in explaining the problem behind Tesla's epic stock price decline
The philosophies of two market gurus have collided as Jeremy Siegel weighs in on the ongoing Tesla stock crash.
thenewscrypto.com
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2023 — Will Neo Hit $15 Soon?
Bullish NEO price prediction for 2023 is $8.72 to$11.24. Neo (NEO) price might also reach $15 soon. Bearish NEO price prediction for 2023 is $5.97. In Neo (NEO) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Neo to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Apple's market valuation falls to under $2 trillion
Supply chain concerns for iPhones in China have driven Apple's market value below $2 trillion on Tuesday, forcing the company to join Microsoft and petroleum giant Saudi Aramco in falling under the mark.
UK sets new record for turbine power generation after period of low wind
Britain has set a new record for wind generation as power from onshore and offshore turbines helped boost clean energy supplies late last year. National Grid’s electricity system operator (ESO), which handles Great Britain’s grid, said that a new record for wind generation was set on 30 December, when 20.91 gigawatts (GW) were produced by turbines.
Tech industry layoffs unfolding at faster rate than at any time during COVID-19 pandemic: report
Tech companies across industries saw more than 150,000 layoffs in 2022 -- up from the 80,000 layoffs from March to December of 2020 as larger Meta and Amazon slash their workforce.
thenewscrypto.com
Will Ethereum OverTake Bitcoin Transactions?
Ethereum’s total transactions have overtaken Bitcoin by more than quadruple. ETH got more transactions but BTC remains the king. Ethereum’s total transactions have more than quadrupled that of Bitcoin. However, BTC remained the most popular crypto in 2022. And, despite the fact that ETH has received more transactions, Bitcoin has remained in the same position. BTC remains the undisputed monarch.
thenewscrypto.com
Cryptocurrency Technology Will Move Toward More “Stable Hands” Says Circle CSO
Dante Disparte says that the current market conditions will be a boon to the crypto industry. As per Circle CSO, cryptography and blockchain will still be crucial components of the current economic toolkit. Dante Disparte, the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy for the leading digital financial services...
thenewscrypto.com
ApeCoin and Axie Infinity Price Surges 6% in Last 24 Hours
The surge came after APE completed its Special Council elections. AXS and SAND were among the worst performers in an already dismal year. ApeCoin (APE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are two of the metaverse and gaming-related cryptocurrencies that have had price increases of roughly 6% in the previous 24 hours.
thenewscrypto.com
Miner US Limited the Most Trustable and Certified Hash Mining Service
If you are interested to know more about Miner US Limited you can check out the : Miner US Limited Introduction Video. Cloud mining is a method for mining a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, using rented cloud computing power and without installing and directly running the necessary hardware and software. Cloud mining firms enable account creation and remote participation in cryptocurrency mining for a nominal fee, making mining accessible to a greater number of people worldwide. Since this type of mining is performed in the cloud, equipment maintenance and direct energy costs are reduced.
thenewscrypto.com
Morocco All Set With Proposed Bill on Cryptocurrency Regulations
The central bank will consult with the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority. In early 2022, the BAM had consulted the IMF and the World Bank for advice. The governor of Morocco’s central bank, also known as Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM), Abdellatif Jouahiri, has said that the country’s proposed bill on cryptocurrency is complete and would soon be given to interested parties. Jouahiri, purportedly speaking at a news conference. Stressed that the proposed law’s goal is to safeguard investors from the dangers of cryptocurrency trading and investment.
thenewscrypto.com
Gemini Co-founder Targets Barry Silbert Over Genesis Withdrawals
Winklevoss suggested that Barry Silbert have an emergency meeting with Gemini team. The Gemini Earn users are exhausted and in a bind, as Winklevoss noted in his letter. Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of Gemini, expressed frustration in an open letter to Barry Silbert, CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG), about the company’s slow response in regards to stopping Genesis withdrawals. About 340,000 Earn customers are still waiting for withdrawals to be restored, and he addressed their plight. Collectively, the users had entrusted over $900 million, he claimed. To sum up, Winklevoss suggested that Barry Silbert have an emergency meeting with the Gemini management.
thenewscrypto.com
Revenue of Bitcoin Miners Plummets to $9.55 Billion in 2022
The problem worsened when the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell. According to statistics, bitcoin miners earned about $15 billion in 2021. Crypto miners were at risk due to the lengthy downturn market that was compounded by a slew of major disasters. Defaulted loans, quarterly losses, and record-breaking increases in Bitcoin hashrate were just a few of the problems miners were experiencing. There was selling pressure as a result of all these reasons cutting into miners’ profits.
thenewscrypto.com
India Pushing For Global Crypto Regulations With G20 Presidency
The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets. The volatility in the crypto assets market was cited as one of the major dangers. This past Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s central bank, published its monthly Financial Stability Report (FSR) for the month of December. The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets, CBDCs issued by governments, and decentralized finance (DeFi).
thenewscrypto.com
Japan’s Gaming Firm ‘Gumi’ Partners With Square Enix and SBI Holdings
SBI Holdings will increase its position in the firm to 22.46%. Square Enix’s shareholding will be very little at 3.01%. There has been a recent uptick in the number of game developers interested in including metaverse features. Japanese mobile entertainment provider Gumi has established a strategic partnership with other Japanese firms Square Enix and SBI Holdings.
thenewscrypto.com
Lido Finance Now Has Highest TVL in DeFi Surpassing MakerDAO
Lido’s liquid staking protocol has a total market cap of $5.96 billion in TVL. Lido finance had the largest portion of staked ETH among DeFi, at 31%. Total value locked (TVL) for Lido Finance, one of several decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, has risen to the top since the Ethereum merging in September. DeFiLlama reports that as of right now, Lido’s liquid staking protocol has a total market cap of $5.96 billion in TVL, which is more than both MakerDAO’s $5.91 billion and AAVE’s $3.26 billion.
thenewscrypto.com
Turkey Announces Blockchain-based Digital Identity Application
People’s digital data may remain accessible on their portable devices. Several blockchain-based initiatives have been launched by Turkey over the years. Blockchain technology will be used in Turkey’s online public service login procedure. The Turkish government’s digital portal E-Devlet. Via which residents may access a variety of government services. Will soon require users to authenticate their identities using a blockchain-based digital identity before granting access.
