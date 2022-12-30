Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Severe weather expected to kick off New Year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During the mid to late morning hours, mostly cloudy skies will be hanging around, with a few scattered showers and isolated heavier downpours. Most of the area will remain dry during the midday hours, but an increase in showers and storms will begin around noon Monday.
Flash Flooding & Severe Storms Strike Shreveport and Bossier City
The weather has started off 2023 with heavy storms across the Shreveport and Bossier area. Before the day even got started on January 2nd, weather forecasters and storm chasers were paying attention to the Shreveport area. Multiple forecasts expected storms storms to come through in the early afternoon, and there...
q973radio.com
Spring Like Severe Weather Coming to the Shreveport Area on Monday
What a way to start 2023 — with severe spring like weather for the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex on Monday!. According to our weather partners at KTAL NBC 6, The Storm Prediction Center has the entire ArkLaTex included in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is number 3 on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest risk. All modes of severe weather will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center has all of the ArkLaTex included i a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall. This will be monitored very closely. It is always wise to have a safety plan in case a warning is issued for your area.
KSLA
Sunny last day of 2022; stormy weather on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! There is some fog out there this morning so be mindful of that when traveling, we should see that lift by around 10 AM. Highs today will get near the 70-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Some clouds will pass, the ski will look like a summer day, just won’t be as hot. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s and 50s.
Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday
Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
KSLA
Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
ktalnews.com
Fire destroys Hendrix Place home
Shreveport fire crews were unable to save a single-story, wood-framed home in the 600 block of Hendrix after being dispatched to the residential fire around 8:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Fire destroys Hendrix Place home. Shreveport fire crews were unable to save a single-story, wood-framed home in the 600...
KSLA
Single-story home becomes inferno on Hendrix Place; SFD considers it total loss
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle blazing hot flames at a home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. On Dec. 31, at 7:58 p.m., SFD was dispatched to the 600 block of Hendrix Place to a single-story home fire. As crews arrived they discovered heavy flames and smoke coming from all sides of the home.
ktalnews.com
A look back at 2022, Something Good with Lynn Vance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Our community asked for more local good news, we heard the inquiry, and in 2022 we launched Something Good with Lynn Vance. Lynn recalls some of her favorite memorable segments. We have linked them below if you missed any and want to view the complete stories:. 1....
KSLA
Shreveport councilman looks ahead to what 2023 will bring
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a new year and a new administration for the City of Shreveport. And, in part, it’s also a new look to the City Council. KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers talked with one councilman on what he sees as the challenges that lay ahead in 2023.
KSLA
SFD battles 3 early morning fires in 1 hour; apartment fire caused by lightning strike
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to three fires on the early morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The busy morning began just before 12:30 a.m. at the Boulders on Fern apartments in the 8400 block of Fern Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story structure with smoke coming from the side of the apartment, near the chimney area. The fire was found between the floor of the upstairs and downstairs apartment units. There were no occupants home at the time.
Shreveport Carjacking Turns Deadly on New Year’s Eve
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives have an investigation underway into what information says is a carjacking turned deadly. On December 31, 2022, just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 3215 Knight Street on reports of a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Despite the Shreveport Fire Department’s efforts, the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
ktalnews.com
Man who escaped New Year’s Eve house fire wants to rebuild
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man says he wants to try to rebuild again after he escaped from his home when it erupted in flames around 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Shreveport fire crews were dispatched to the single-story, wood-frame home in the 600 block of...
KSLA
New sheriff of Lafayette County shares goals for department
LAFAYETTE, Ark. (KSLA) - The new year also brought in a new leader of law enforcement in Lafayette County. Sheriff Jeff Black is still getting moved in to his new office, after he started serving on Jan. 1. According to Black, he’s wasting no time getting the office up and running.
KSLA
Shreveport church to host Bible Study Conference 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bible ministries with members all over the country will soon be headed to Shreveport. G & W Ministries is hosting a Bible Study Conference along with area church Mary Springhill AME. Host Wanda Holmes and Speaker Isiah Anderson sat down with KSLA on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to discuss the upcoming event.
gocentenary.com
Alana Jones, Ladies Basketball
Sophomore G Alana Jones (Shreveport, La.) had a big weekend as she helped lead the Ladies to their first victory of the season (68-62 on Saturday at home over Austin College) and had a pair of big games. She led the Ladies with 17 points and 12 rebounds against Dallas on Dec. 30 in 34 minutes with two steals for her third double-double of the season, recorded her sixth double-figure scoring game as well as sixth double-digit rebounding effort. In Saturday's NYE win over the 'Roos, she just missed another double-double as she scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds with a team-high five assists, two steals, and blocked a shot in 28 minutes of action.
Shreveport, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Minden High School basketball team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on January 02, 2023, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KTBS
Villa Norte shooting victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport late Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jeremiah Kelly, 19, of Shreveport, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. That runs north off North Hearne Avenue just west of North Market Street.
KSLA
Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department investigating a shooting after a victim shows up at a fire station. On Dec. 31, at 2:08 a.m., SPD received a report about a gunshot victim who showed up at the fire station on David Raines Road. The victim approached the fire station on foot and complained about having been shot in the leg.
ktalnews.com
Police investigating Shreveport’s 1st homicide of 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile suspect has been questioned and released in connection with Shreveport’s first homicide of the year. It happened at the Villa Norte Apartments just after 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. Police say officers were called to investigate a reported shooting and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Oschner LSU Health, where he died in surgery.
Comments / 0