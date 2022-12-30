Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana, West Feliciana by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 02:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Feliciana; West Feliciana A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern West Feliciana and north central East Feliciana Parishes, southeastern Wilkinson and northwestern Amite Counties through 930 AM CST At 853 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Centreville, or 14 miles north of Clinton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Liberty, Centreville, Gloster, Wilson and Norwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Tornado Watch issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 09:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana TORNADO WATCH 7 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ASCENSION EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA IBERVILLE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE ST. HELENA ST. TAMMANY TANGIPAHOA WASHINGTON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
