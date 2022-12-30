Effective: 2023-01-03 02:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Feliciana; West Feliciana A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern West Feliciana and north central East Feliciana Parishes, southeastern Wilkinson and northwestern Amite Counties through 930 AM CST At 853 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Centreville, or 14 miles north of Clinton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Liberty, Centreville, Gloster, Wilson and Norwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO