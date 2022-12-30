Read full article on original website
Tech industry layoffs unfolding at faster rate than at any time during COVID-19 pandemic: report
Tech companies across industries saw more than 150,000 layoffs in 2022 -- up from the 80,000 layoffs from March to December of 2020 as larger Meta and Amazon slash their workforce.
UK sets new record for turbine power generation after period of low wind
Britain has set a new record for wind generation as power from onshore and offshore turbines helped boost clean energy supplies late last year. National Grid’s electricity system operator (ESO), which handles Great Britain’s grid, said that a new record for wind generation was set on 30 December, when 20.91 gigawatts (GW) were produced by turbines.
The Next Web
How the EU plans to take on big tech in 2023
The European Union is on a mission to curb the power of big tech. In recent years, the bloc has doled out vast antitrust fines to Silicon Valley giants, set global standards for data privacy, and proposed a raft of digital regulations. Yet critics say the rules have been ineffective.
TechCrunch
Product-led growth and profitability: What’s going on?
This data point may be specific to the moment we are in: First, because public tech companies overall are less profitable than a mere year ago. Second, because not so long ago, PLG companies had higher net income margin than their sales-led peers. But just because this reversal might be temporary doesn’t mean it isn’t worth looking into.
BBC
Cost-of-living payments: Three instalments totalling £900 confirmed
Eight million people receiving benefits and on low incomes will receive their £900 cost-of-living payments in three instalments, the government has said. The first payment of £301 will be made in the spring, with a second of £300 in the autumn and a final £299 instalment in the spring of 2024.
