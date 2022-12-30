Read full article on original website
Morning Bid: the Year of the Yen?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe, Editor, Financial Markets EMEA, Thomson Reuters. The holidays are over and it's back to work, so markets are no exception. And the yen, for starters, is intent on leaving a dismal 2022 behind. It was the...
European Shares Start 2023 on Upbeat Note on Encouraging Factory Data
(Reuters) -European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed after a year marred by fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.0%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The...
Apple's Market Value Falls Below $2 Trillion for the First Time Since 2021
(Reuters) - Apple Inc's market capitalization slipped below $2 trillion on the first trading of 2023 as its stock fell nearly 4% following a rating downgrade due to production disruption in China. Apple was the first company to hit $3 trillion in market value on Jan. 3 last year. Exane...
Bank of Korea Working Hard to Ensure Economy's Soft Landing -Governor
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor said on Tuesday the bank will do its best to ensure a soft landing for the economy amid significant internal and external uncertainty. "The Bank of Korea, together with the government, will do its best in making sophisticated policy responses to achieve...
IIFL Finance to Raise Funds Via Public Issue
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's IIFL Finance plans to raise at least 1 billion rupees ($12.10 million) through public issue of non-convertible debentures, according to a product note. The issue, which also has a greenshoe option to retain an oversubscription of 9 billion rupees, will open for subscription on Friday and...
Tech industry layoffs unfolding at faster rate than at any time during COVID-19 pandemic: report
Tech companies across industries saw more than 150,000 layoffs in 2022 -- up from the 80,000 layoffs from March to December of 2020 as larger Meta and Amazon slash their workforce.
Internet Providers Warn Against EU Plans to Make Big Tech Cover Telcos Costs
LONDON (Reuters) - A group representing internet service providers across Europe said on Tuesday that a proposal to make Big Tech companies pay towards telecom operators' network costs could create systemic weakness in critical infrastructure. Telecom operators have been pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would see...
Japan's 'Anti-Russian Course' Makes Treaty Talks Impossible - TASS
(Reuters) -Japan's "anti-Russian course" makes peace treaty talks impossible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in comments published by the state TASS news agency on Tuesday. Russia and Japan have not formally ended World War Two hostilities because of their standoff over islands, seized by the Soviet Union at...
German Minister Reignites Coalition Row With Call to Review Nuclear Exit
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's transport minister called for an expert committee to examine whether the lifespan of the country's nuclear plants should be extended, reopening a row within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. Germany's rush to free itself from imported Russian fuels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine spurred calls for the...
Turkmenistan President to Visit China on Jan 5-6 - State Media
BEIJING (Reuters) - President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow is scheduled to visit China between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, state media CCTV reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Bulgaria Signs Long-Term Gas Deal With Turkey
SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria's state gas company Bulgargaz on Tuesday signed a long-term deal with Turkish state gas firm Botas, giving it access to neighbouring Turkey's gas network and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals to help bring in supplies. Bulgaria was almost fully dependent on Russian gas, but is seeking alternatives...
Remittances to Mexico Drop in November Amid Economic Crunch Fears
(Reuters) - Remittances to Mexico from abroad dropped in November to $4.8 billion after a series of record months, data from the Mexican central bank showed on Monday, amid fears of a global economic slowdown. Mexico had enjoyed six consecutive months of remittances over $5 billion since May, culminating with...
Japan Says It Scrambled Jets to Monitor Chinese Aircraft Carrier Operations
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Monday it scrambled jet fighters and dispatched aircraft and warships over the past two weeks to keep tabs on China's Liaoning aircraft carrier and five warships that conducted naval manoeuvres and flight operations in the Pacific. Japan monitored the operations after the Chinese naval group,...
EU, Beijing Heading for Collision Over China's COVID Crisis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and China on Tuesday moved closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis, with Beijing vehemently rejecting travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose that could well be expanded in coming days. An EU offer of help, including vaccine donations,...
China Appoints Communist Party Chiefs for Jiangsu, Qinghai Provinces - State Media
(Reuters) - China's Communist Party has appointed Xin Changxing as the party chief of the eastern Jiangsu province, state media reported on Tuesday. It has also named Chen Gang as the party chief of the northwestern Qinghai province, the official news agency Xinhua said. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by...
Brazil's Lula Decrees Extension for Tax Exemption on Fuels
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's newly sworn-in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed a decree on Sunday extending for 60 days an exemption for fuels from federal taxes, a measure passed by his predecessor aimed at lowering their cost. The decree was among the first batch of decisions taken by...
Overnight Strikes on Kyiv Cause Power, Heating Outages - Mayor
(Reuters) - As a result of overnight strikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, causing power and heating outages, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
South Korea: Talks With US on Management of Nukes Underway
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea confirmed Tuesday that Seoul and Washington are discussing its involvement in U.S. nuclear weapons management in the face of intensifying North Korean nuclear threats, after President Joe Biden denied that the allies were discussing joint nuclear exercises. The purported difference came after...
China Accuses U.S. of Distorting Facts After Aircraft Clash
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said. The U.S. military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter...
Brazil Markets Tumble on Lula's First Full Day in Office
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian markets delivered a withering verdict on leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's first full day in office on Monday, after he pledged to prioritize social issues and ordered a budget-busting extension to a fuel tax exemption. Lula's decision to extend the fuel tax exemption, which will...
