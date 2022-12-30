Read full article on original website
Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to a further 7 years in prison, bringing total to 33 years
The 77-year-old Nobel laureate will likely spend the rest of her life in prison after a military court found her guilty of corruption charges.
BBC
Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for a further seven years
A Myanmar military court has sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to a further seven years in prison, taking her overall jail time to 33 years. The country's former democratically-elected leader has been under house arrest since a military ousted her government in a coup in February 2021. Since then she's...
americanmilitarynews.com
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media
A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
BBC
Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say
A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday distanced himself from comments made his son Yair calling for treason charges against prosecutors investigating him for bribery.
Man Leads Violent Mob to Abduct Woman After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
A viral video showing a mob armed with sticks and iron rods thrashing vehicles and attacking people, before violently taking away a woman from her house, has sent shockwaves across India. Police in Telangana state arrested 31 people within hours of the home invasion and abduction, which happened in broad...
Opinion: 10,000 forced abortions — the unacknowledged story of the ‘rescued’ women
Women rescued by the Nigerian military from the Boko Haram have been forced to have abortions. Read more here.
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations' refugee agency said.
Pakistan court frees convicted rapist after 'agreement' to marry his victim
A court in Pakistan on Monday freed a convicted rapist after it was "agreed" he would marry his victim, his lawyer said, enraging rights activists who say the ruling risks normalizing sexual violence in the South Asian country.
Pakistan says it won’t allow countries to shelter militants
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political and military leadership on Monday vowed that no nation will be allowed to shelter militants who stage attacks against the country — an apparent reference to neighboring Afghanistan. The statement came amid a spike in attacks by the militant Pakistani Taliban, many...
‘Vileness and brutality’: Mother in Iranian jail for 13 years shares letter from inside ‘hell’ prison
A mother jailed in Iran for 13 years has shared a letter from inside her “hell-like” prison. Maryam Akbari Monfared was detained in 2009 on the charge of being a supporter of the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran.Her three brothers and one sister were killed by the Iranian regime, and she has been separated from her three daughters since the night she was taken away. Charities including Amnesty International and the Centre for Human Rights in Iran have long called for her release, but to no avail. The mother of three has now shared a letter as she enters...
Iran’s supreme court accepts protester’s appeal against death sentence
Iran’s supreme court has accepted a protester’s appeal against his death sentence for allegedly damaging public property during anti-government demonstrations, and sent his case back for review, the judiciary said on Saturday. Sahand Noor Mohammadzadeh, 25, was arrested on 4 October and sentenced to death two months later...
US News and World Report
Jordan Condemns in 'Severest' Terms Israeli Minister's Visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque
AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Tuesday it condemned in "severest" terms a visit by Israeli far right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. "Jordan condemns in the severest of terms the storming of the Aqsa mosque and violating its sanctity," said a statement...
americanmilitarynews.com
Ethnic Mongolian UN-registered refugee threatened by Chinese agents in Bangkok
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. An ethnic Mongolian Chinese national who fled the country after his involvement in 2020 protests over a ban on Mongolian-medium teaching in schools has been released on bail by authorities in Thailand after being held by Chinese state security police in Bangkok, and remains at high risk of forced repatriation, RFA has learned.
US News and World Report
Car Bomb Hits Convoy in Nigeria's Southeast; 4 Killed
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Four security officials were killed in a car bomb targeting a former government official in southeast Nigeria, authorities said Tuesday. Three police officers and a paramilitary official were killed in the attack in Imo State on a convoy carrying the former governor Ikedi Ohakim, Police Commissioner Mohammed Barde said.
Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' U.N. vote
RAMALLAH, West Bank, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Israel condemned and the Palestinians welcomed on Saturday a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice to provide an opinion on legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.
US News and World Report
Mastermind of Banksy Removal Could Face Years in Jail, Ukraine Says
KYIV (Reuters) - The suspected mastermind behind the removal of a Banksy mural in a Ukrainian town could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty, Ukraine's interior ministry said on Monday. The artwork, depicting a woman in a gas mask and a dressing gown holding a fire...
BBC
More MEPs could lose immunity in corruption probe, president says
The EU says it will launch proceedings to remove parliamentary immunity from two MEPs implicated in an ongoing corruption scandal. Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola said she had taken the move after a request from Belgian police. But her statement did not name the MEPs involved. The scandal erupted last month...
