A mother jailed in Iran for 13 years has shared a letter from inside her “hell-like” prison. Maryam Akbari Monfared was detained in 2009 on the charge of being a supporter of the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran.Her three brothers and one sister were killed by the Iranian regime, and she has been separated from her three daughters since the night she was taken away. Charities including Amnesty International and the Centre for Human Rights in Iran have long called for her release, but to no avail. The mother of three has now shared a letter as she enters...

2 DAYS AGO