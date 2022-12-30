ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas' passing attack can't keep up with Washington in 27-20 loss

By Joe Cook
 4 days ago
Quinn Ewers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

SAN ANTONIO — Quinn Ewers took the snap from the Texas 10-yard-line with only a few seconds left in the game. He needed to somehow get the Longhorns into the end zone to possibly send the Valero Alamo Bowl featuring Texas and Washington into overtime.

He heaved a pass deep downfield, and Texas receiver Casey Cain got his hands on the football and brought it into his possession. But he fell to the turf 41 yards away from the end zone, culminating Texas’ 27-20 loss to the Huskies.

Ewers led a passing attack that was tasked with carrying the Longhorns to victory, but like Cain on the final play, it was not enough to top the Huskies. Missing Bijan Robinson, the Doak Walker Award winner, and Roschon Johnson, the heart and soul of the Texas program, Steve Sarkisian’s offense could not accomplish much on the ground. That was something Sarkisian and his staff understood, and so preparation for the battle with the Huskies focused on Ewers and the Texas passing offense.

It led to a 31-for-47 game with 369 passing yards and a touchdown for Ewers, with Jonathon Brooks housing a screen play from 34 yards away for Ewers’ only scoring toss early in the third quarter to make it a 13-10 game in the Huskies’ favor. But it was not enough to combat Michael Penix Jr., Wayne Taulapapa, and the Washington offense, especially after Texas’ slow start in the first half where the Horns scored just three points and tallied 144 total yards.

Texas did well to knock Washington off its game early. Jerrin Thompson intercepted Penix Jr. in UW’s first drive. Penix Jr. completed 59 percent of his passes and averaged a pedestrian-at-best 5.3 yards per attempt, well below his typical game-to-game production for the Huskies and their No. 2 overall total offense.

What Texas couldn’t knock off, or down, was Penix Jr. himself. Texas was credited with nine QB hits, but zero sacks or tackles for loss. Staying in front of the chains helped U-Dub convert 13-of-23 money down opportunities that kept the Husky offense on the field for 83 plays. Plus, a Taulapapa-led run game that rarely was featured during the regular season was key in the contest. Washington rushed 28 times for 158 yards, including Taulapapa’s 42-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter that gave the Huskies a lead they would not relinquish.

Even when not at his best, Penix Jr. had two touchdown passes and 32 completions.

Also, where Washington wideouts made play after play, there were several opportunities squandered by the Longhorns that would have likely put points on the board. Midway through the third quarter, Ewers looked for Xavier Worthy deep down the left sideline. The ball hit Worthy in his hands and fell to the turf.

The next play, Worthy shot past Husky defenders and Ewers put an accurate ball on the new No. 1. Once again, the ball hit Worthy in his hands and fell to the turf, more than likely taking points off the board for the Longhorns when it would have made it a three-point game. It was his third drop of the game.

Washington put together scoring drives on five of its 10 possessions. The first gained one yard on four plays and ended in a Peyton Henry field goal to make it 3-0 Washington. The second was Taulapapa’s scoring run, the final snap of a 10-play, 88-yard drive to make it 10-3 Huskies. The third was a 16-play, 74-yard drive that resulted in another Henry field goal at the halftime whistle. The fourth was a 13-play, 75-yard campaign that ended in a Penix Jr. to Taj Davis six-yard pass. The fifth, which gave Washington a 17-point lead with 6:57 to play, was a 14-play, 90-yard drive that ended in a tremendous catch by Jalen McMillan in the end zone.

The Longhorn offense responded to McMillan’s score with an 11-play, 74-yard drive capped by a short Brooks touchdown run, then a 10-play, 55-yard drive ending in Bert Auburn’s second field goal of the game to make it 27-20 with 1:40 remaining.

Texas didn’t recover the onside kick, but did eventually get the ball back with the odds against them. The possession ended in the long pass to Cain, who finished with the first 100-yard game of his career, but short of the end zone to end the comeback attempt.

Aside from Taulapapa’s big run, Texas’ defense held the Husky offense relatively in check. U-Dub entered the game averaging 6.8 yards per play, good for No. 6 in the country. Texas limited the Huskies to 5.4 yards per play while averaging 6.5 yards per play when the Longhorns had the ball.

But the sheer volume of plays for Washington, 83 to Texas’ 65, helped them achieve their first 11-win season in some time.

Texas tried to out-pass a passing team. It came close to doing so, but like Cain on the game’s final play, fell a bit short.

