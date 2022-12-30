What Texas players said after a 27-20 loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl

Byron Murphy. (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Texas football offered too little, too late in its 27-20 loss to Washington in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Thursday night. Here’s what the players said after the bowl game defeat.

Q. Quinn, how frustrating was it to not be able to connect with X on those plays, especially those 2nd and 3rd down deep shots?

QUINN EWERS: Yeah, you know, it’s tough, but I didn’t lose any confidence in him and I know he didn’t lose any confidence in himself. Stuff like that happens every now and then. But it sucks to see it happen in crucial situations like it was.

But then again, we didn’t lose any confidence, and we have a lot to build on, and I’m excited for the future.

Q. Keondre, the pressure was there; Penix was throwing a lot of balls with hands in his face or guys barreling down on him. It just didn’t get home. How frustrating was it to see that you were able to generate pressure but it just didn’t get home in resulted in some of those negative plays that you needed at critical times?

KEONDRE COBURN: I mean, the game plan was getting after him. You saw it today. We did. We got a lot of QB hits, a lot of QB pressures. He was a good quarterback for a reason. He made plays.

He knew that — I think he knew that effectively how good our D-line was, especially interior, that he knew he didn’t have that much time to throw the ball or hold the ball like he wanted to, so it was just quick throws, quick passes and stuff like that which they were doing, and they executed it the right way. You seen it, we were in there literally. I thought I got it, but it’s football, and they had a great game plan.

Q. Quinn, Coach talked about taking the next step next year for this team. What’s the next step for you to help this team out?

QUINN EWERS: For me, I think I need to fill more of a vocal role on this team, be more of a vocal leader instead of just leading by what I do on and off the field. I think that’s the main thing for me, honestly. I need to maybe mature in that area a little bit more.

Q. Keondre and Anthony, Coach was talking about how much you guys have meant to this program. Are you able to see the growth, and what specifically leads you to believe that the program is left in better hands now than kind of when you guys came in?

KEONDRE COBURN: I mean, just comparing like this season to last season, it’s night and day. Whoever was watching, paying attention, they could obviously see that.

I’m just simply happy to be a part of this program, thankful for everything this program has given me. I’m just blessed.

ANTHONY COOK: Yeah, I mean, you could just tell from last year to this year we had a lot of games that we could compete in. We came into a lot of games confident that we knew we could dominate, and I felt like we dominated in a lot of games.

Do you wish you had certain things back? Yes, but that’s football. But this program literally in year two made a huge change from what last year was. We played in a bowl game, where last year we wasn’t.

All I see is success. I’m happy to be part of this program, happy to be part of this coaching staff, be coached by Sarkisian, Coach Davis and them. I love this team. I love this university, everything they have done for me, gave me so many opportunities for my future, and yeah, I feel like the program, it wasn’t just off of us. Everybody came into the program and believed after last season, and I felt like I could just see nothing but growth keep going on from now, so yeah.