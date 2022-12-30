Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Soaking rain on the way alongside record high temperatures
Tonight: Rain showers, heavy at times, some t-storms, low 53, rising. Tuesday: Rain showers, high 64 (Record 64° set in 1950) Wednesday: Rain earlier, high 60 (at midnight), afternoon high 55. Thursday: Cloudy, sprinkle, high 41. Friday: Mainly cloudy, high 37. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Happy Monday!. More warm weather is...
Mild weather, fog and drizzle to start New Year
High pressure will trap low-level moisture and clouds, with patchy early morning fog. Temperatures will hover near 50 degrees, with some drizzle, averaging more than 10 degrees above normal. Monday will begin with areas of fog and isolated showers. Afternoon readings will warm to the upper 50s. A storm system coming out of the central […]
When could Columbus see snow in January?
ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
northernnewsnow.com
Mild weekend ahead, another winter storm next week?
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies and calmer winds. Tonight we will start out with mostly clear skies, but see a few clouds moving in early Saturday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens with calm winds. SATURDAY: On Saturday we will start...
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
NWS Warns Strong Storms & Tornadoes Possible Overnight Jan 2-3, 2023
I remember when I was in high school a tornado ripped through Owensboro on January 1st. It was an incredibly isolated incident but it seems like these winter tornadoes seem to be getting more and more frequent. Maybe we just didn't have access to the technology and media outlets we do today to let us know about all the warnings and threats.
NBC4 Columbus
Overnight Weather Forecast 01-02-2023
Overnight Weather Forecast 01-02-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GehAu6. Columbus City Council to hold hearing on new council …. Columbus City Council to hold hearing on new council member. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3X0PXfa. Central Ohio children think of others during holiday …. Central Ohio children think of others during holiday season. FOR MORE:...
NBC4 Columbus
A look back at a wild year in weather
Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown. A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-02-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GehAu6. Columbus City Council to hold hearing on new council …. Columbus City Council to hold hearing...
KWCH.com
Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.
KSNB Local4
Looking toward the next storm...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We can relax between storm systems the next few days. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday and Saturday with an increase in cloudiness, Sunday. Temperatures will remain mild by December standards with highs in the low to mid 40s on Friday, with mid to upper 40s and a few 50s near the Kansas border on Saturday. The weather should cooperate for New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, but you’ll notice more clouds filling the skies on New Year’s Day, though highs will remain in the 40s.
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
NBC4 Columbus
Experts predict lower gas prices in 2023
Experts predict lower gas prices in 2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ibjOmb. Experts predict lower gas prices in 2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ibjOmb. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-02-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GehAu6. Columbus City Council to hold hearing on new council …. Columbus City Council to hold hearing on new council member. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3X0PXfa.
NBC4 Columbus
New year, new COVID-19 variant identified
New year, new COVID-19 variant identified. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VEY53M. New year, new COVID-19 variant identified. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VEY53M. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-02-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GehAu6. Columbus City Council to hold hearing on new council …. Columbus City Council to hold hearing on new council member. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3X0PXfa. Central Ohio...
Columbus gas prices rise for the first time in several weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus drivers got a not-so-nice start to the new year after the average price of a gallon of gasoline increased for the first time in several weeks. Bucking a recent trend, the average price at the pump rose 22.1 cents per gallon, settling in at $3.06 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s […]
Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road
UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. According to Ohio […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown
A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown. A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Midday Forecast: January 3, 2023.
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
NBC4 Columbus
One dead in north Columbus shooting
One dead in north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3idfJhd. One dead in north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3idfJhd. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-02-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GehAu6. Columbus City Council to hold hearing on new council …. Columbus City Council to hold hearing on new council member. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3X0PXfa. Central Ohio...
WLWT 5
OSP and bars staying on high alert this New Year's Eve
CINCINNATI — As we ring in the new year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to drive responsibly and plan ahead. This comes as plenty of people will be out and about celebrating the end of 2022. "We are going out with a bunch of friends to...
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
Comments / 0