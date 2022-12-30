Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
NEWSBTC
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC
A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
securities.io
Solana (SOL), OKB (OKB) and Litecoin (LTC) Stay Green as Ethereum Reclaims $1,200
Trader’s vacillation prior to and throughout the Christmas period ensured the total crypto market capital remained under $800 billion to close out the year, according to CoinMarketCap data. A prevailing short-term buying pressure in the first few days of 2023 has inspired nugatory hype, which has helped ginger up the market slightly. The prices of cryptocurrencies across the board have been relatively green in the last couple of hours, pushing the sector’s total market capital to $807 billion. Characterizing the consolidation action and pervading uncertainty state among traders, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index (an indicator of market sentiment) has failed to grow beyond 30/100 for two weeks.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin, Ether edge higher with crypto top 10; Litecoin surges after record transactions in 2022
Bitcoin and Ether costs rose in Tuesday morning buying and selling in Asia, together with all of the non-stablecoin high ten cryptocurrencies. Litecoin led the gainers, whereas XRP, Dogecoin and Polygon additionally posted will increase of between 2% and three%. See associated article: Hong Kong monetary service suppliers gear up...
Bitcoin Starts the New Year Off On the Wrong Foot
The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular. The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. Cryptocurrency prices did not move much in the last week of 2022....
Business Insider
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of Coinbase shares this week. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF. ARKF is down 68% year-to-date, and Coinbase is down 86%. The famed money manager now holds $47 million...
TechCrunch
Will Bitcoin and Ethereum prices stagnate, sink or rebound in 2023?
The global crypto market capitalization, which makes up the total value of all crypto assets (including stablecoins and tokens), has fallen roughly 64% from $2.2 trillion to about $797 billion year to date, according to CoinMarketCap data. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, bitcoin and ether, have fallen 64% and 67%, respectively, during the same time frame.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) investors are moving to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have greatly relied on billionaire Elon Musk to pump their tokens. However, their value has dropped drastically ever since Musk got busy with managing Twitter. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and explain why investors of these tokens are heavily invested in Snowfall Protocol SNW. Let’s dive right in!
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana climbs above $10 as entire market turns green
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of around $10 billion over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $806.96 billion — up 1.35%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market caps grew 1.09% to $322.14 billion and 1.74% to $148.95 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies all recorded profits...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Forecasts Massive Trade Opportunity for One Ethereum Rival, Details Bullish Scenario for ETH
A closely followed crypto analyst says one Ethereum (ETH) competitor could be gearing up for a massive surge after losing 95% of its value last year. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says in a new strategy session that Ethereum rival Solana (SOL) could ignite a major rally as traders heavily bet on the altcoin’s sustained downfall.
Apple's market valuation falls to under $2 trillion
Supply chain concerns for iPhones in China have driven Apple's market value below $2 trillion on Tuesday, forcing the company to join Microsoft and petroleum giant Saudi Aramco in falling under the mark.
forkast.news
Happy birthday to Bitcoin! What will it become when it’s all grown up?
This week, Bitcoin is celebrating its 14th birthday. As the most well-known cryptocurrency in the world eases into teenhood, it faces a future that, while seemingly tainted with uncertainty, is also brimming with endless possibilities. After all, it was the genesis of Bitcoin in 2009 that birthed the emerging technology...
zycrypto.com
Magic (MAGIC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) See Huge Price Increase As BTC and ETH Prices Post Gains
The downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire did shake up the crypto market. However, his arrest and the following incitement of the FTX CEO brought some calm to the market. In fact, Bitcoin (BTC) has posted some gains after the FTX fiasco. Elsewhere, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has seen a massive...
decrypt.co
Grayscale Ethereum Trust Trades at Record 60% Low Against Ethereum
Grayscale is currently battling the SEC regarding the future legal status of its funds, as its GBTC and ETHE products trade at a discount. The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) now trades at a record 59.39% discount relative to the price of Ethereum (ETH), per data from YCharts. Though at one...
Comments / 0