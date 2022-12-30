Trader’s vacillation prior to and throughout the Christmas period ensured the total crypto market capital remained under $800 billion to close out the year, according to CoinMarketCap data. A prevailing short-term buying pressure in the first few days of 2023 has inspired nugatory hype, which has helped ginger up the market slightly. The prices of cryptocurrencies across the board have been relatively green in the last couple of hours, pushing the sector’s total market capital to $807 billion. Characterizing the consolidation action and pervading uncertainty state among traders, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index (an indicator of market sentiment) has failed to grow beyond 30/100 for two weeks.

1 DAY AGO