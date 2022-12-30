ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

A mix of sun and clouds around for New Year’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers are coming to an end as we begin to ring in the new year, but warmer temperatures are going to stick around. Our next cold front looks to arrive heading into early next week and bring more rain and even a few storms. Join us...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wfmynews2.com

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee

HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
HARRIMAN, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s Orange Bowl most watched since 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Orange Bowl against Clemson was the most watched since 2017, according to ESPN. 8.6 million people turned in to watch the Vols defeat the Clemson Tigers. The game was the most watched non-semi Orange Bowl since Wisconsin and Miami faced off in 2017. It...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane County High School band performs in Peach Bowl

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 4 Ohio State in the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, one East Tennessee high school band took the spotlight. The band from Roane County High School was in Atlanta over the weekend for the Peach Bowl festivities. The group had several days of practice and performances before the big day.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Weight loss drugs proven effective; costs remain high

New partnership aims to crack down on gun violence in Knoxville. Homicides have been on the rise in Knoxville the past few years. Now, city leaders are taking additional steps to try and reduce the violence. Roane County High School band performs in Peach Bowl. Updated: 11 hours ago. They...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Severe damage to Sevier County home

A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department. A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KCSO corporal loses home in New Year's Eve fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office Corporal lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve in Union County. Lance Thomas says the fire destroyed his home and everything in it. Now, he, his wife and five others, including a baby, need clothes, shoes and supplies.
UNION COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TWRA: Fisherman dead after falling into Cherokee Lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning. According to a release from the TWRA, Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water around 7:54 a.m. near Kidwell’s Ridge Access […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

Knoxville events to look forward to in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville will be home to many new and familiar events in 2023. Here's a list of some big events taking place this year:. The Southern Skies Music Festival is returning to World's Fair Park on May 20 and 21. The two-day event will feature musical acts across two stages, food trucks, craft beer, wine, a Maker Market and more. You can buy tickets here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wfmynews2.com

Tennessee woman celebrates 105 years of life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday ahead of the new year. Helen Acker turned 105 on Dec. 26 and a neighbor threw her a birthday party so she would get the chance to celebrate. She lived in Knoxville her entire life, worked at Regions Bank...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Officer-involved shooting under investigation

Your headlines from (insert date) in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire in Sevierville, Rice King robbery latest, TDOT resumes construction. Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight. Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sevierville Fire...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Psychologist dispels myths about suicide

Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. The Seven – WATE 6 News. 0:00 3 shot at overnight rap concert 2:21 KPD: Standoff ends peacefully 3:00 Two golfers...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy