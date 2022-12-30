Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo on Al-Nassr Signing: ‘My Work in Europe Is Done’
The 37-year-old forward officially inked a blockbuster deal with the Saudi Arabian club last week.
Porterville Recorder
WTA Adelaide International 1 Results
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):. Zheng Qinwen, China, def. Anett Kontaveit (6), Estonia, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7). Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (8), Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 7-6...
Porterville Recorder
ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-4. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. Aslan Karatsev (8), Russia,...
Porterville Recorder
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil's best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with...
Report: Manchester United Make Approach To Sign French Striker
Manchester United have reportedly made an approach to sign a French striker.
An account of Benedict's papacy to be sealed in his coffin
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile,...
Porterville Recorder
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The new Congress opens with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy grasping for his political survival, with the potential to become the first nominee for speaker in 100 years to fail to win initial support from his own colleagues in a high-stakes vote for the gavel. Lawmakers...
Comments / 0