WTA Adelaide International 1 Results

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):. Zheng Qinwen, China, def. Anett Kontaveit (6), Estonia, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7). Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (8), Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 7-6...
ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results

PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-4. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. Aslan Karatsev (8), Russia,...
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil's best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with...
An account of Benedict's papacy to be sealed in his coffin

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile,...
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new Congress opens with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy grasping for his political survival, with the potential to become the first nominee for speaker in 100 years to fail to win initial support from his own colleagues in a high-stakes vote for the gavel. Lawmakers...
