Rochester Police officer injured, shoots suspect during altercation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester Police Officer shot a suspect during an altercation that left both men hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just before midnight when the officer entered a gas station convenience store on Culver Road and was alerted to a person stealing. According to Chief David Smith, the suspect attempted to flee at a high rate of speed in his vehicle, dragging the officer with him and nearly killing him.

Police said the officer fired at least one round from his handgun, hitting the suspect at least once in the upper body. The man drove off before stopping in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Anderson Street. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The officer was brought to Highland Hospital where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

“As the investigation unfolds, we will continue to keep the community updated with as much information as possible,” Chief Smith said. “This, once again, is a reminder of the dangers that our officers continue to face while serving the community.”

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle the suspect drove was reported stolen from East Main Street on December 19, according to RPD.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

