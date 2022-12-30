Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
TCAT makes several cuts for first week of January
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT is back to normal weekday service this morning after yesterday, which was a Sunday schedule. The transit company has announced changes for the rest of this week. Routes 53, 82, 83, 90, and 92 are not running. Route 10, the Commons to Cornell loop, will only run between 7:50 and 3:50 with a reduced frequency to every 20 minutes.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca apartment complex could see larger signs
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca apartment building aims to become more visible. Developers of The Ithacan hope to install two signs that are each 22-square-feet. One would be put on East State Street, and the other would go on East Green Street. City officials will review the request tonight.
whcuradio.com
Lansing Fire Department seeks new members
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Lansing Volunteer Fire Department is looking for new members. The Department has four stations throughout the Town and Village of Lansing and serves more than 11 thousand residents over 70 square miles, responding to nearly a thousand calls a year. People younger than 18 may apply to join but will need parent permission. Students younger than 16 will be put on a waiting list. There’s a bunking opportunity at two of the four stations for those 18 and up that have finished high school. Apply now.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County considers calling for free school lunches
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Legislators in Tompkins County are considering action to address student hunger. Officials are thinking of calling on Governor Hochul to sign a law that would guarantee free meals to students. It would benefit kids in kindergarten through high school, and cost the state about $200 million per year.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca firefighters extinguish Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center had to close for a brief period of time Friday morning for a fire. The Ithaca Fire Department says they extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Officials with the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center say the small blaze started in a load of recycling at the facility. It reopened around 1:00 p.m. The center will be open for regular hours next week, including Monday.
Neighbor sues to block grocery store project in Onondaga County village
Fayetteville, N.Y. – A Fayetteville resident whose home is adjacent to the spot for a newly approved grocery store is suing to block the development, according to a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court. Marguerite Ross, whose home on Cammot Lane is adjacent to the 30-acre site, formerly an...
whcuradio.com
IPD: Gunshots damage two cars on Jay Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An investigation continues in Ithaca, after two cars were damaged by gunfire. Police say shots were fired just before 1 AM on Friday. They say the cars were parked on Jay Street near North Cayuga Street. No one was injured, and no suspects have been...
Weekend Market Syracuse celebrates its grand opening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because it’s the start of a new year, doesn’t mean the holiday shopping has to end. Neighbors in Syracuse were able to visit downtown Syracuse for the grand opening of the Weekend market. Located on 124 East Jefferson Street, Weekend Market is an antique market featuring multiple local vendors and […]
Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested, including a teen, after an early morning high-speed chase in Elmira that police say sent one person to the hospital and uncovered an illegal gun. Elmira Police said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023 when officers stopped a vehicle near W. Washington […]
cortlandvoice.com
County Recycling Center: ‘Do not put glass’ in recycling totes
The Cortland County Recycling Center is asking county residents to not put glass in recycling totes, according to a notice. Glass can now be disposed of in trash bins or brought to the county recycling center on Pendleton Street. The notice stated that the recycling center has an alternative use for glass.
14850.com
First baby of the New Year arrives at Cayuga Medical Center
The first baby of the New Year at Cayuga Medical Center was born at 6:44am on January 1st, 2023, according to a statement from CMC on Sunday afternoon. Weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, Gemma Elizabeth Anderson is the firstborn child of Julie Smith and Joshua Anderson of Ithaca. For...
localsyr.com
Man possibly armed with gun leads to standoff in Syracuse neighborhood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have issued a shelter in place for neighbors who live near the 400 block of Shuart Avenue off of Teall Avenue for a possible standoff. NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene where more than a dozen Syracuse Police officers are responding....
whcuradio.com
Owego woman arrested in New Year’s Eve stabbing
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County woman is in jail after a New Year’s Eve stabbing. The Village of Owego Police Department responded to a domestic violence call on Fox Street Saturday around 11:20 p.m. 58-year-old Veronica Kelly, of Owego, made the call, reporting that she’d stabbed a 58-year-old man. The man was transported by Owego EMS to Wilson Trauma Center in Johnson City with extensive cuts and stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. Kelly was arrested and charged with 1st degree assault. She was remanded to Tioga County Jail on $250,000 thousand cash bail or $500,000 bail bond. The case was referred to the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Protest planned outside Vestal IHOP
A former general manager is organizing a protest against the owners of the IHOP on the Vestal Parkway, alleging a staffing model that threatened health and safety.
whcuradio.com
Authorities seek help identifying Cortlandville larceny suspect
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Cortland County are asking for help. The Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect they believe stole from Walmart in Cortlandville. The crime allegedly happened on December 20. An image of the suspect is below. Anyone with information is asked to...
whcuradio.com
IPD investigating after finding stolen gun
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect, after a stolen loaded handgun was found. Officers say a resident on West State Street discovered the weapon early Sunday morning. It was reportedly left between the window and screen of their apartment. The suspect is a bicyclist,...
cnycentral.com
Meet the first babies born in CNY this year
Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
WHEC TV-10
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
newyorkupstate.com
Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say
West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
NewsChannel 36
Police investigating gunshots overnight in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca Police are investigating reported gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Friday morning in the City of Ithaca. Police say the shooting happened on the 100 block of Chestnut St. They say three suspects allegedly fired shots at apartment buildings located there. Investigators say an alleged victim of the shooters jumped out of a second-story apartment window and fled the scene.
