The prospect of Marvel becoming the new home for James Gunn’s DC rejects splits both sides of the divide

Gal Gadot's role in the DC Universe clarified by James Gunn
The co-chairman of DC studios, James Gunn, clarified Gal Gadot's position in the DC Universe after the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3."
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
‘She-Hulk’ writer blasts the trolls for their uninformed and unjust hatred of the MCU series
Charlie Cox probably put it best when he addressed the criticisms of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law by suggesting that if people don’t like the show, then maybe they should quit complaining and simply watch something else instead. That’s not how the internet works, as has been made abundantly clear...
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel Just Revived a Villain Unseen for Four Decades
The mythos of Marvel Comics has spawned some memorable characters over the years, many of whom have now become the subjects of blockbuster movies and television shows. That being said, there are countless more who have shifted into some sort of obscurity — but it looks like one is making a comeback for the first time in years. Marvel recently released a preview for Scarlet Witch #1, the new solo comic following the adventures of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. As it turns out, those adventures will include the arrival of a lesser-known Namor villain, Herman Frayne / Doctor Hydro.
Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’
As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
Justin Long is facing serious competition as horror fans state the case for another iconic scream king
It’s been common knowledge for a long time now that Justin Long is the scream king of the horror realm. Competing only with the likes of Daniel Kaluuya and Patrick Wilson, Long has been an horror icon since his breakout role in Jeepers Creepers back in 2001. Since then, he’s appeared in 2009’s Drag Me to Hell, 2014’s Tusk, and 2022’s Barbarian. While Reddit have spoken out about their favorite scream kings in the past, there’s no denying that Justin Long’s incredible screen presence is the secret ingredient to a successful horror formula. Over the last year, however, which has been undoubtedly groundbreaking for horror, there are assumptions that Long is getting dethroned by a newcomer. Since Scream (2022) and Smile, Kyle Gallner — who started out in 2005’s thriller/mystery Red Eye — is coming for the crown.
Dwayne Johnson seems desperate for you to know that he’s Gen Z’s favorite actor
2023 is going to be an interesting year for Dwayne Johnson in the aftermath of his passion project Black Adam proving to be an embarrassingly fruitless endeavor, but it seems as though the 50 year-old is desperate for everyone to know that he’s down with the youth of today.
Captain America: New World Order: An Updated Cast List, Including Anthony Mackie And Harrison Ford
Captain America: New World Order is coming May 3, 2024, and it is building a great cast.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ rumor hints at the return of a dangerous Phase Four artifact
Agatha: Coven of Chaos arrives on Disney Plus later this year, and will see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness take the spotlight. Hahn blew MCU fans away with her villainous performance in 2021’s WandaVision, complete with scenery-chewing charisma and an all-time toe-tapping theme song. Her solo spinoff looks set...
Disgraceful DC ‘fans’ go too far after hijacking James Gunn’s well wishes to Jeremy Renner
With Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital after suffering a “traumatic” accident while trying to clear the snow from outside his Nevada home in the aftermath of a New Year’s storm, fans are awaiting any updates on the actor’s condition after new details emerged on the severity of the incident.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ proves to be an eye-opening experience for fans in more ways than one
Some Marvel fans experienced a powerful in their perspective after watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Redditor JBTriple revealed that they had previously been aboard the #RecastTChalla train until they took a second glance at the sequel to Black Panther. They were deeply moved by the grace of the tribute to the late King of Wakanda and enchanted by Shuri’s story arc. They shared their thoughts in the r/Marvel subreddit: “I just saw Wakanda Forever, and it really turned me around on some things.”
Stephen King starts off the year with a brand new horror story, but it’s far from his finest work
Over the decades, many jokes have been made about the prolific nature of Stephen King‘s output, with the author churning out a seemingly constant string of novels, novellas, short stories, and various other works that ensure the pipeline of profits and royalties is never in any danger of running dry.
James Wan Pushes Back Against Horror Fans Complaining That M3GAN Isn’t R-Rated
Producer James Wan pushes back on fans' complaints over M3GAN’s PG-13 rating.
Bruce Campbell promises the ‘scariest one yet’ in new ‘Evil Dead Rise’ teaser
The fifth installment in the long-standing Evil Dead franchise is set to explore further horror territory and enter a mind-melting place that the series has yet to touch before. And if the anticipation for the upcoming horror experience wasn’t already high enough, then genre legend Bruce Campbell is here to collectively make our skin crawl in a fresh-faced teaser for Evil Dead Rise. Hold on to your hats for this one, kids, because the evil is apparently bigger and better than ever.
A clear front-runner for the next James Bond has emerged, but it’s the Q fan-casting that’s a stroke of genius
The dust has just about settled on No Time to Die, but the speculation over the identity of the next James Bond began long before Daniel Craig has even gone out in a literal and figurative blaze of glory. During that period, any British actor worth their salt (and a...
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ gets compared to a war crime, in case you were wondering if the backlash was over
Even as recently as the week of its release, nobody would have guessed that Thor: Love and Thunder would go down in the history books as one of the most polarizing movies of 2022. There was unbridled excitement in the buildup to the Odinson’s fourth solo outing, which was completely...
A dreadful star vehicle for a remarkably inept action hero turns the tables to win over the streaming skeptics
Henry Cavill is without a doubt a major star and recognizable name, but it would be hard to justifiably call him a certified action hero, at least based on the evidence presented repeatedly throughout his career. Sure, he was officially the DCU’s Superman for close to a dozen years after...
