Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Greta Thunberg channels Thanos in the perfect meme for Andrew Tate-gate
User Dralley87 took to the r/Avengers subreddit to post a custom-made image of the Swedish climate activist’s smiling face on Thanos’ body with the caption, “Photo of Greta Thunberg after the arrest of Andrew Tate: ‘I finally rest and watch the sunrise on a grateful universe.'”
wegotthiscovered.com
Donald Trump and Andrew Tate fail to escape the wholesome wrath of George Takei
It’s an accepted fact of life that we currently live in the strangest and most bizarre timeline, with the recent headlines being seized by Home Alone 2 star Donald Trump and self-styled misogynist Andrew Tate proving to be so all-encompassing that Elon Musk is being comfortably overshadowed when it comes to stirring up hot-button debates.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson seems desperate for you to know that he’s Gen Z’s favorite actor
2023 is going to be an interesting year for Dwayne Johnson in the aftermath of his passion project Black Adam proving to be an embarrassingly fruitless endeavor, but it seems as though the 50 year-old is desperate for everyone to know that he’s down with the youth of today.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut
“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Daniel Craig spent a year writing a 2000 page, 20-episode TV series that isn’t getting made
When you look at the careers enjoyed by the various actors to have played the role once they gave it up for good, there’s no such thing as the “James Bond curse,” although most people would agree that Sean Connery enjoyed the most stellar post-007 career by far. However, Daniel Craig is well on his way to matching that success.
thedigitalfix.com
Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson
Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Kate Hudson Finally Responds To Dane Cook Calling Her His ‘Worst’ On-Screen Kiss
Nothing says end of the year like a truth bomb! Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Kate Hudson, 43, threw some shade at comedian Dane Cook, 50, for calling her his “worst” kiss during a 2014 interview on Watch What Happens Live. The blonde beauty sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair on Dec. 29 and did not hold back on her thoughts about Dane. When “I Like That” singer Janelle Monáe, 37, asked Kate to compare some of her onscreen kisses, Janelle showed Kate a photo of Dane and that’s when it got messy. “Oh no! No, canceled,” the 43-year-old said with a face of disgust.
John Wayne Hilariously Ripped Into Dean Martin With Roast Jokes About Co-Starring as Love Interests
'True Grit' star John Wayne was invited to take part in Dean Martin's celebrity roast, where his segment resulted in an absolute laugh riot.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ writer blasts the trolls for their uninformed and unjust hatred of the MCU series
Charlie Cox probably put it best when he addressed the criticisms of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law by suggesting that if people don’t like the show, then maybe they should quit complaining and simply watch something else instead. That’s not how the internet works, as has been made abundantly clear...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: The rumor mill ignites around ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ as Brie Larson ushers in a big year for Captain Marvel
Welcome to 2023’s first roundup of all things Marvel, where some big things have been rumored for a movie that doesn’t even release until May of 2026. That’s an awfully long time to wait for the hypothetical wheat to be separated from the speculative chaff, but Brie Larson is destined to enjoy a huge year when she returns to the superhero business in earnest, while an all-time comic book classic has been riding a renewed wave of appreciation on streaming.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans suggest ideal roles for a James Gunn regular, completely forgetting the one he genuinely wants
As soon as James Gunn ascended to the role of DC Studios co-CEO, the internet instantly began cracking jokes about which of the filmmaker’s regular collaborators would be next in line to dive headfirst into the comic book franchise. Obviously, several of his frequent cohorts have already become a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Justin Long is facing serious competition as horror fans state the case for another iconic scream king
It’s been common knowledge for a long time now that Justin Long is the scream king of the horror realm. Competing only with the likes of Daniel Kaluuya and Patrick Wilson, Long has been an horror icon since his breakout role in Jeepers Creepers back in 2001. Since then, he’s appeared in 2009’s Drag Me to Hell, 2014’s Tusk, and 2022’s Barbarian. While Reddit have spoken out about their favorite scream kings in the past, there’s no denying that Justin Long’s incredible screen presence is the secret ingredient to a successful horror formula. Over the last year, however, which has been undoubtedly groundbreaking for horror, there are assumptions that Long is getting dethroned by a newcomer. Since Scream (2022) and Smile, Kyle Gallner — who started out in 2005’s thriller/mystery Red Eye — is coming for the crown.
People are sharing excruciating moment Barbara Walters asked Chris Christie why he's fat
Barbara Walters, the legendary journalist known for her interviews, died on 30 December at 93 years old. People online paid tribute to Walters by sharing their favorite interviews she conducted, both insightful and cringy. This included a 2012 interview with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie where Walters asked a particularly strange question regarding Christie's weight. "You are a little overweight," Walters said. Christie responded, "more than a little.""Why?" Walters asked. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAfter Christie told Walters he has not been able to figure out why she asked him if he has ever tried...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ proves to be an eye-opening experience for fans in more ways than one
Some Marvel fans experienced a powerful in their perspective after watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Redditor JBTriple revealed that they had previously been aboard the #RecastTChalla train until they took a second glance at the sequel to Black Panther. They were deeply moved by the grace of the tribute to the late King of Wakanda and enchanted by Shuri’s story arc. They shared their thoughts in the r/Marvel subreddit: “I just saw Wakanda Forever, and it really turned me around on some things.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King starts off the year with a brand new horror story, but it’s far from his finest work
Over the decades, many jokes have been made about the prolific nature of Stephen King‘s output, with the author churning out a seemingly constant string of novels, novellas, short stories, and various other works that ensure the pipeline of profits and royalties is never in any danger of running dry.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Get Out’ star’s team called her delusional for telling them it would be an Oscars contender
We imagine there are very few developments in one’s acting career that elicit more giddiness than stepping onto a film set and immediately knowing that it’s going to be an awards-season darling; one such development that could do so, however, is proving your doubters wrong after making such a statement.
wegotthiscovered.com
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
wegotthiscovered.com
Disgraceful DC ‘fans’ go too far after hijacking James Gunn’s well wishes to Jeremy Renner
With Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital after suffering a “traumatic” accident while trying to clear the snow from outside his Nevada home in the aftermath of a New Year’s storm, fans are awaiting any updates on the actor’s condition after new details emerged on the severity of the incident.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bruce Campbell promises the ‘scariest one yet’ in new ‘Evil Dead Rise’ teaser
The fifth installment in the long-standing Evil Dead franchise is set to explore further horror territory and enter a mind-melting place that the series has yet to touch before. And if the anticipation for the upcoming horror experience wasn’t already high enough, then genre legend Bruce Campbell is here to collectively make our skin crawl in a fresh-faced teaser for Evil Dead Rise. Hold on to your hats for this one, kids, because the evil is apparently bigger and better than ever.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s ambitiously flawed new adventure bamboozles the Top 10 in 78 countries
A great deal of Netflix’s original content can generously be described as forgettable, but the platform’s semi-regular forays into interactive storytelling have at least offered plenty of ambition, with Kaleidoscope the latest project that allows subscribers to decide how the story plays out. Marking a huge step up...
Comments / 0