New details have emerged about the troubles Stephen "tWitch" Boss was dealing with prior to his death. According to law enforcement, the late dancer left behind a note at the scene of the suicide that alluded to challenges he had faced in the past — although it is not clear what those specific obstacles were at this time. Authorities also revealed Boss took an Uber from his home on the evening of Monday, December 12, and put his phone on airplane mode so no one could reach nor track him before checking into the motel where he would end his...

18 DAYS AGO