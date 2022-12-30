ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Fans think The Circle’s singles twist ‘ruined’ season 5

The Circle season 5 has returned on Netflix but the new installment features contestants who are all presumed to be single. Given that this wasn’t the case with the previous seasons, fans aren’t too thrilled about the show’s format change-up. The new season premiered on Netflix on...
realitytitbit.com

AGT Ukrainian Light Balance Kids want to show the world light always wins

America’s Got Talent (AGT) is back for an All-Stars series, and the Light Balance Kids touched the hearts of both viewers and judges, with Howie Mandel granting them the Golden Buzzer. The judge called them his favorite-ever AGT before proceeding to send them straight to the final. The Light...
realitytitbit.com

Will Sister Wives return in 2023?

TLC’s Sister Wives season 17 tell-all has been making headlines for the past few weeks, but will the show return in 2023?. Sister Wives has been one of TLC‘s most talked-about shows ever since it premiered in 2010. 17 seasons and 12 years later now, it still rakes in huge numbers and has a dedicated fan base.
realitytitbit.com

AGT All-Stars viewers are calling for superfans to be ‘fired’

AGT is back, and so are some old contestants. Last night (January 2), NBC aired round one of the spin-off show, America’s Got Talent (AGT) All-Stars. The show has contestants from previous AGT and international seasons competing against each other to win the ultimate grand prize, voted by AGT superfans.
realitytitbit.com

AGT’s Berywam had the most-watched audition in the show’s history

America’s Got Talent (AGT) is back for an All-Stars season, and along with it is the return of World Champion French beatboxing crew Berywam. The group uses no instruments and mixes their original content with covers of world-famous songs. Although the group, unfortunately, did not progress through to the...
realitytitbit.com

North West’s controversial TikToks – Cruel prank to R-rated movie confession

Without a doubt, North West has become a very popular member of the fourth generation of the Kardashian-Jenners. With 12 million followers on TikTok, the young star North West has seen some controversial moments on the app. Over the past year, North West has become a huge star in her...
realitytitbit.com

Caly Bevier makes AGT return with Head Held High after cancer diagnosis at 15

Caly Bevier made her return to America’s Got Talent on AGT All Stars 2023 on January 2. The singer first appeared on the talent show in 2016 during season 11. The AGT contestant was Simon Cowell’s first Golden Buzzer on the show and she came back to give him, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum a performance of her own original song Head Held High.
OHIO STATE
realitytitbit.com

Bake Off New Year’s Day cast 2023 includes Antony, Chigs, Lottie and Manon

Channel 4 is ringing in the new year with a special episode of everyone’s favourite baking show. So, let’s get to know the Bake Off New Year’s Day cast in 2023. Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are joined by some former stars of the show. Hosting the 2023 special will be Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy