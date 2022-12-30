ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Gunn can’t even enjoy a cheese plate without DC trolls butting in to blast his CEO credentials

By Scott Campbell
Disgraceful DC ‘fans’ go too far after hijacking James Gunn’s well wishes to Jeremy Renner

With Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital after suffering a “traumatic” accident while trying to clear the snow from outside his Nevada home in the aftermath of a New Year’s storm, fans are awaiting any updates on the actor’s condition after new details emerged on the severity of the incident.
DC diehards waiting patiently for an iconic villain to finally make a splash on the big screen

The internet is simultaneously holding its breath and screaming at the top of its lungs as James Gunn and Peter Safran get their hands dirty by rebuilding the DCU, namely by waiting with dwindling patience for more updates on the franchise’s first slate whilst loudly slagging Gunn for his dropping of Henry Cavill’s Superman, and other decisions that anyone familiar with the creative process – especially in this context – would understand.
Greta Thunberg Responds To Andrew Tate Arrest With Cheeky Pizza Recycling Dig

Greta Thunberg On Silly Dancing, Fast Fashion And The Meaning Of Hope Greta Thunberg On Silly Dancing, Fast Fashion And The Meaning Of Hope. Climate activist Greta Thunberg has reacted to the news that controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania following their public ‘feud’ on Twitter.
Latest Marvel News: Fans call on Brie Larson to end an MCU losing streak as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ gets accused of war crimes

2023 is almost upon us, and as always, the next 12 months will bring a slew of brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe content to both the big screen and Disney Plus. However, fans have been calling on Brie Larson to save the franchise from what could potentially be its longest losing streak ever, while the Thor: Love and Thunder discourse has proven that it’s not ready to quietly slink off into the night as the year draws to a close.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ proves to be an eye-opening experience for fans in more ways than one

Some Marvel fans experienced a powerful in their perspective after watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Redditor JBTriple revealed that they had previously been aboard the #RecastTChalla train until they took a second glance at the sequel to Black Panther. They were deeply moved by the grace of the tribute to the late King of Wakanda and enchanted by Shuri’s story arc. They shared their thoughts in the r/Marvel subreddit: “I just saw Wakanda Forever, and it really turned me around on some things.”
Latest Marvel News: The rumor mill ignites around ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ as Brie Larson ushers in a big year for Captain Marvel

Welcome to 2023’s first roundup of all things Marvel, where some big things have been rumored for a movie that doesn’t even release until May of 2026. That’s an awfully long time to wait for the hypothetical wheat to be separated from the speculative chaff, but Brie Larson is destined to enjoy a huge year when she returns to the superhero business in earnest, while an all-time comic book classic has been riding a renewed wave of appreciation on streaming.
Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut

“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ rumor hints at the return of a dangerous Phase Four artifact

Agatha: Coven of Chaos arrives on Disney Plus later this year, and will see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness take the spotlight. Hahn blew MCU fans away with her villainous performance in 2021’s WandaVision, complete with scenery-chewing charisma and an all-time toe-tapping theme song. Her solo spinoff looks set...

