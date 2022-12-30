‘Star Wars’ stans wonder if the panic button marked ‘Disney Plus’ could redeem Rey’s polarizing story

Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: The rumor mill ignites around ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ as Brie Larson ushers in a big year for Captain Marvel
Welcome to 2023’s first roundup of all things Marvel, where some big things have been rumored for a movie that doesn’t even release until May of 2026. That’s an awfully long time to wait for the hypothetical wheat to be separated from the speculative chaff, but Brie Larson is destined to enjoy a huge year when she returns to the superhero business in earnest, while an all-time comic book classic has been riding a renewed wave of appreciation on streaming.
Latest Marvel News: Fans call on Brie Larson to end an MCU losing streak as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ gets accused of war crimes
2023 is almost upon us, and as always, the next 12 months will bring a slew of brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe content to both the big screen and Disney Plus. However, fans have been calling on Brie Larson to save the franchise from what could potentially be its longest losing streak ever, while the Thor: Love and Thunder discourse has proven that it’s not ready to quietly slink off into the night as the year draws to a close.
Netflix’s ambitiously flawed new adventure bamboozles the Top 10 in 78 countries
A great deal of Netflix’s original content can generously be described as forgettable, but the platform’s semi-regular forays into interactive storytelling have at least offered plenty of ambition, with Kaleidoscope the latest project that allows subscribers to decide how the story plays out. Marking a huge step up...
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ rumor hints at the return of a dangerous Phase Four artifact
Agatha: Coven of Chaos arrives on Disney Plus later this year, and will see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness take the spotlight. Hahn blew MCU fans away with her villainous performance in 2021’s WandaVision, complete with scenery-chewing charisma and an all-time toe-tapping theme song. Her solo spinoff looks set...
Disney Plus puts an end to the ‘Wakanda Forever’ streaming date debate
The back-and-forth over the streaming release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has seemingly seen its conclusion, with Disney Plus putting out the fire perhaps inadvertently. Wakanda Forever failed to crack the billion dollar mark many had expected for such a much-anticipated sequel, although grossing $820 million is hardly anything...
‘She-Hulk’ writer blasts the trolls for their uninformed and unjust hatred of the MCU series
Charlie Cox probably put it best when he addressed the criticisms of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law by suggesting that if people don’t like the show, then maybe they should quit complaining and simply watch something else instead. That’s not how the internet works, as has been made abundantly clear...
Stephen King starts off the year with a brand new horror story, but it’s far from his finest work
Over the decades, many jokes have been made about the prolific nature of Stephen King‘s output, with the author churning out a seemingly constant string of novels, novellas, short stories, and various other works that ensure the pipeline of profits and royalties is never in any danger of running dry.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ proves to be an eye-opening experience for fans in more ways than one
Some Marvel fans experienced a powerful in their perspective after watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Redditor JBTriple revealed that they had previously been aboard the #RecastTChalla train until they took a second glance at the sequel to Black Panther. They were deeply moved by the grace of the tribute to the late King of Wakanda and enchanted by Shuri’s story arc. They shared their thoughts in the r/Marvel subreddit: “I just saw Wakanda Forever, and it really turned me around on some things.”
Netflix users embrace the delicious irony of ‘Wednesday’ potentially being snatched by Prime Video for season 2
Netflix has been on a rampage recently when it comes to canceling hugely popular fantasy shows, with no less than 14 having been axed in the last year and a half. Throughout it all, Wednesday seemed like the one project that was safe from the chopping block, but a deliciously ironic twist could be on the cards.
Dwayne Johnson seems desperate for you to know that he’s Gen Z’s favorite actor
2023 is going to be an interesting year for Dwayne Johnson in the aftermath of his passion project Black Adam proving to be an embarrassingly fruitless endeavor, but it seems as though the 50 year-old is desperate for everyone to know that he’s down with the youth of today.
Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut
“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
A colossal fantasy flop that cost its star a decade-long run in the MCU sizes up streaming success
Every time Emily Blunt gets asked a question about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can almost see her dying just a little bit more on the inside. If things had gone according to plan, the actress would have reported for duty in the superhero franchise over a decade ago, but the widely-panned Gulliver’s Travels got in the way.
‘Get Out’ star’s team called her delusional for telling them it would be an Oscars contender
We imagine there are very few developments in one’s acting career that elicit more giddiness than stepping onto a film set and immediately knowing that it’s going to be an awards-season darling; one such development that could do so, however, is proving your doubters wrong after making such a statement.
DC fans suggest ideal roles for a James Gunn regular, completely forgetting the one he genuinely wants
As soon as James Gunn ascended to the role of DC Studios co-CEO, the internet instantly began cracking jokes about which of the filmmaker’s regular collaborators would be next in line to dive headfirst into the comic book franchise. Obviously, several of his frequent cohorts have already become a...
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
Disgraceful DC ‘fans’ go too far after hijacking James Gunn’s well wishes to Jeremy Renner
With Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital after suffering a “traumatic” accident while trying to clear the snow from outside his Nevada home in the aftermath of a New Year’s storm, fans are awaiting any updates on the actor’s condition after new details emerged on the severity of the incident.
Bruce Campbell promises the ‘scariest one yet’ in new ‘Evil Dead Rise’ teaser
The fifth installment in the long-standing Evil Dead franchise is set to explore further horror territory and enter a mind-melting place that the series has yet to touch before. And if the anticipation for the upcoming horror experience wasn’t already high enough, then genre legend Bruce Campbell is here to collectively make our skin crawl in a fresh-faced teaser for Evil Dead Rise. Hold on to your hats for this one, kids, because the evil is apparently bigger and better than ever.
Hugh Jackman reveals a sneak peak at his next superhero project, but it isn’t ‘Deadpool 3’
For over 20 years, Hugh Jackman was followed by the ghost of Wolverine wherever he went, and he would have been fully aware that the questions and speculation wouldn’t have stopped when he hung up the claws in the aftermath of Logan. As it turns out, he was only...
Fans thrilled to discover ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is coming to Disney Plus in a matter of weeks
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, rejoice! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to stream sooner than you think. Although the film is still pulling audiences into theaters around the world, Disney Plus has finally announced its streaming debut on the platform. The second installment has delivered yet another huge...
‘The Simpsons’ producer proves that sometimes fans are just looking too deep into things
Thirty-something seasons deep, The Simpsons golden era is probably 20-something years old now, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing and speculating on the meta commentary of the show. But not all of it is as deep as they think it is. The Simpsons revels in its own irreverence,...
