Read full article on original website
Related
whcuradio.com
Authorities seek help identifying Cortlandville larceny suspect
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Cortland County are asking for help. The Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect they believe stole from Walmart in Cortlandville. The crime allegedly happened on December 20. An image of the suspect is below. Anyone with information is asked to...
whcuradio.com
IPD: Gunshots damage two cars on Jay Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An investigation continues in Ithaca, after two cars were damaged by gunfire. Police say shots were fired just before 1 AM on Friday. They say the cars were parked on Jay Street near North Cayuga Street. No one was injured, and no suspects have been...
whcuradio.com
IPD investigating after finding stolen gun
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect, after a stolen loaded handgun was found. Officers say a resident on West State Street discovered the weapon early Sunday morning. It was reportedly left between the window and screen of their apartment. The suspect is a bicyclist,...
whcuradio.com
Binghamton man faces charges in Ithaca robbery attempt
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Binghamton man faces felony charges after an attempted robbery in Ithaca. Police say 18-year-old Sean Reese held up the Dandy Mart on West Buffalo Street on Friday night. He allegedly pointed a rifle at the cashier. He then reportedly fled the scene, but was later captured.
whcuradio.com
TCAT makes several cuts for first week of January
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT is back to normal weekday service this morning after yesterday, which was a Sunday schedule. The transit company has announced changes for the rest of this week. Routes 53, 82, 83, 90, and 92 are not running. Route 10, the Commons to Cornell loop, will only run between 7:50 and 3:50 with a reduced frequency to every 20 minutes.
whcuradio.com
New York’s gas tax holiday is over
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York’s gas tax holiday is now over. Governor Hochul did not extend the statewide suspension of the gas tax, which began June 1st. Hochul says drivers saved an average of 48 cents a gallon at a time when gas prices soared to nearly five dollars a gallon.
Comments / 0