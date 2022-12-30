ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTRE

Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks

GARRISON, TX
KTRE

Gilmer man’s chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg

GILMER, TX
KTRE

Children’s Park of Tyler Christmas display equipment stolen twice, causing them to take down early

TYLER, TX
KTRE

170 calls reporting fireworks or gunfire in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve

LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Garrison track star, Olympian Eric Thomas dies

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - One of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Garrison died suddenly in Houston on Dec. 30. Eric Thomas was a 1992 graduate of Garrison High School and track star and he competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics. He finished in the top 15, competing in the 400 meter hurdles.
GARRISON, TX
KTRE

Power restored at Rusk Intermediate Campus; Primary campus still without power

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Downed power lines caused by severe weather over the weekend left Rusk Primary and Intermediate campuses without power early this morning. Officials from Rusk ISD have confirmed that the Intermediate Campus have regained power and are expected to continue with the regularly scheduled school day. The Primary campus is still without power and officials cannot confirm when they’re expected to have this incident resolved.
