Drugs, Drunk Driving, and Domestic Battery in the Weekends Saline County Mugshots on 01022023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Saline County Court Filings January 3rd
The Saline County Courts were closed on Monday, January 2nd in recognition of the New Years Holiday. Check back tomorrow for more Saline County Court Filings or click the link below for previous dates.
'Shoes stolen': Police searching for suspect in Academy Sports theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man, who police said stole five pair of shoes, is being sought out by authorities for the crime. On Nov. 12, the man entered the Academy Sports on Warden Road and walked away with the items. Video surveillance shows the man exiting the store...
Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
Police identify victim in North Little Rock homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Gregory Street this afternoon after receiving reports of an unresponsive male on the ground. Officers located the body near the roadway and pronounced the victim dead after observing significant trauma to the...
Investigation underway after Jacksonville police officer attacked
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating an attack on a police officer that happened on Marshall Rd shortly after midnight on January 1. According to reports, when officers were initiating a traffic stop a young black male got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and then fired a round at the officers.
Arkadelphia police investigating Friday night double-shooting deaths
Police in Arkadelphia are investigating after two shooting deaths that happened at Lake Place Apartments Friday night.
Conway police make arrest in Monday shooting
Officials with the Conway Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in a Monday shooting.
Jeremy Hutchinson arrested for back child support, being held in Pulaski Co. jail
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A former Arkansas senator, who faced a 2018 federal indictment, has been arrested after being held in contempt of the Pulaski County Circuit Court. Jeremy Hutchinson was taken into custody on Thursday after being sentenced by Judge Alice Gray for back child support and divorce related matters.
2 dead in Friday shooting
Authorities remain tight-lipped Saturday following the shooting death of two people in Arkadelphia late Friday. At 10:17 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, the Arkadelphia Police Department received a 911 call reporting a robbery and multiple gunshots at Lark Place Apartments. The body of a 16-year-old black male was discovered in the parking lot outside one of the apartment buildings.
Pulaski County deputies on the scene of a shooting; victim has died
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 9:49 p.m.:. The Public Affairs office released more information on the shooting that occurred on Tony Road. According to the police report, a deputy made contact with the victim who has been identified as Frank Lloyd. Lloyd appeared to have three gunshot wounds.
'No prior warning:' Jessieville School District and nearby area hit with possible tornado
JESSIEVILLE (KATV) — The town of Jessieville was one of two areas in the state that potentially were hit by a tornado. The Garland County Sheriff's Office said 14 homes, three commercial buildings, and seven other buildings at Jessieville School District were damaged. The district's superintendent, Melissa Spears told...
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Tony Road, say suspect and victim were neighbors
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that they were responding to a shooting south of Little Rock.
Police searching for missing Sherwood man; car found abandoned in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are requesting assistance from the public in finding a man who went missing a few days after Christmas. According to a social media post from the agency, Brock Welch went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m.
Possession, Warrant, and Failure to Comply in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12272022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
A 34-year-old Little Rock cold case, with a daughter still demanding answers
It’s been more than three decades since Anita Shell was brutally murdered in Little Rock. Her daughter was only three months at the time – but has now grown up and demands answers.
'Arrest warrant issued': 15-year-old murder suspect wanted on capital murder charges
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police need your help in locating a 15-year-old murder suspect involved in a homicide at the Big Country Chateau Apartments on Monday. According to a Twitter post from the agency, Tyler Bland is wanted for capital murder. Police said officers were alerted to...
Little Rock residents report gunfire during New Year’s Eve celebrations
Little Rock residents said loud fireworks were the least of their concerns over the weekend, as some New Year's Eve celebrations featured firearms. Little Rock Police said at least one person was arrested after officers responded to a shots fired call.
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 3rd
No new obituaries were available for update today, January 3rd. Check back tomorrow for updates or for previous obituaries click the link below.
Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office
BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
