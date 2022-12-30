ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

mysaline.com

Saline County Court Filings January 3rd

The Saline County Courts were closed on Monday, January 2nd in recognition of the New Years Holiday. Check back tomorrow for more Saline County Court Filings or click the link below for previous dates.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police identify victim in North Little Rock homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Gregory Street this afternoon after receiving reports of an unresponsive male on the ground. Officers located the body near the roadway and pronounced the victim dead after observing significant trauma to the...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Investigation underway after Jacksonville police officer attacked

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating an attack on a police officer that happened on Marshall Rd shortly after midnight on January 1. According to reports, when officers were initiating a traffic stop a young black male got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and then fired a round at the officers.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

2 dead in Friday shooting

Authorities remain tight-lipped Saturday following the shooting death of two people in Arkadelphia late Friday. At 10:17 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, the Arkadelphia Police Department received a 911 call reporting a robbery and multiple gunshots at Lark Place Apartments. The body of a 16-year-old black male was discovered in the parking lot outside one of the apartment buildings.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office

BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
BENTON, AR

