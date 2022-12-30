Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Top Putin Propagandist Urges Russians to Embrace Death: ‘We’ll Go to Heaven’
As the bodies pile up from Russia’s war against Ukraine, Kremlin mouthpiece Vladimir Solovyov is urging Russians to welcome death. “Life is highly overrated,” the propagandist said in his program on state-run TV on Monday. “Why be afraid of what is inevitable? Moreover, we’ll go to heaven. Death is the end of one earthly path and the beginning of another.”
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Kellyanne Conway Reveals Only Person Donald Trump 'Reserves Fear For'
Conway said she contacted Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, to have her husband quell the growing mob — because Melania was the only person Trump feared.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Russians Rage at Commanders After Missile Massacre
Russian lawmakers and commentators have expressed outrage at Kremlin commanders after scores of troops were killed in a devastating missile strike in Ukraine. A temporary barracks holding Russian soldiers was reduced to rubble on New Year’s Eve in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine, when it was hit by four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that 63 of its troops were killed in the attack. The operation—one of the deadliest single strikes since the start of the conflict—has sparked outrage among Russian nationalists who have called for military officials to be punished. “What happened in Makiivka is horrible,” wrote Archangel Spetznaz Z, a Russian military blogger, adding: “Who came up with the idea to place personnel in large numbers in one building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead?” Sergei Mironov, a Russian lawmaker and former chairman of the Federation Council, also called for criminal consequences for officials who “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” and “all the higher authorities who did not provide the proper level of security.”Read it at Reuters
Daily Beast
Pro-Trump OAN Host Wonders Why Trump’s Missing on Campaign Trail
While Donald Trump has largely been absent from the campaign trail and instead hunkering down at his Florida club, his 2024 campaign operation has blasted reports of him being MIA as supposedly biased reporting meant to hurt Trump. But at least one ultra-MAGA voice is now asking the same question: One American News host Dan Ball wondered earlier this week why Trump has apparently disappeared. “Ever since the announcement of the run, and then that debacle with Kanye, and the dinner and everything else,” Ball said, “we haven’t seen him [Trump] much.” “At least as much as we used to, as far as being on a campaign trail,” he added. “In addition to doing multiple print, radio, and on-camera interviews, President Trump has released several policy videos since he announced his campaign,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast on Saturday evening in response to Ball’s observation. “OAN has continued to be an outstanding outlet for President Trump to speak directly to Americans across the country, just like he did last week when he appeared on one of their shows.”
Mexican journalist attacked on first day of 2023 after 2022 was deadliest year for journalists in decades
A Mexican journalist was attacked on the first day of 2023 after 2022 saw the deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists in decades.
McCarthy falls short in first vote for House speaker
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy appeared headed toward a historic defeat in first-round voting Tuesday to become House speaker, sending the new Congress into a tangle as conservative colleagues opposed his leadership. McCarthy had pledged a "battle on the floor" for as long as it...
Daily Beast
Eddie Izzard on Beating Anti-Trans Hate, a New Run for Office, and Being ‘Relentless’
New York City will always do New York City, and so as Eddie Izzard drank from a cup of black coffee talking about playing every character in a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, the most effective ways to conquer transphobia, and her plans for a one-woman Hamlet, a familiar sonic cavalcade of siren upon siren—fire engines, ambulances, police cars—passed by our restaurant.
Daily Beast
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Sad Affair
Gone are the days of high-profile celebrities attending Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of guests, the only people of relative note at the annual gala were Trump’s legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric. Two of Trump's other children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—once staples of his circle—were nowhere to be seen. Despite a tepid response to his presidential campaign announcement, Trump was filled with typically vague remarks about his 2024 run, repeating old ramblings about “strong borders” and “fantastic” poll numbers to the crowd over a champagne toast.
Daily Beast
How 46 Toddlers Were Disappeared by Putin in One Fell Swoop
KHERSON, Ukraine—In a northeastern corner of Kherson city, the red-roofed Kherson Regional Children’s Home lays quiet and abandoned. Partially buried beneath piles of fallen leaves in its yard, a footpath meanders between climbing gyms, carousels, and gazebos with murals of children painted on their walls. Tucked away in a corner of the yard is a pile of strollers and toy cars, sitting on top of old desks and folded baby fences.
Daily Beast
Here Are the Top U.S. National Security Flashpoints in 2023
Just one year ago, while U.S. national security experts were growing increasingly concerned Russia would unleash a military onslaught against Ukraine, most Americans (as well as many people around the world and even in Ukraine) had no idea a huge escalation of Russia’s long war against its neighbor was around the corner.
Daily Beast
Skip the ‘Reckoning’ if You Want Republicans to Move on From Trump
Republicans, you may have heard, are due for a reckoning. They should’ve reckoned with their support for former President Donald Trump when he got impeached the first time. Or after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Or, failing even that, after the midterms. The GOP needs to “fight” about Trump “out loud, in public,” erstwhile Trump adviser and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told The Wall Street Journal in November. “If there was ever a time for the last sensible Republicans to remember that they are the party of Lincoln, the man who saved the Union and its Constitution, and to declare a war against their seditionist wing,” wrote The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols in December, “this is it.”
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Daily Beast
Kevin McCarthy’s Hostage Crisis Reaches Its Climax
When a new Congress convenes on Tuesday, lawmakers will do what they have done for centuries: elect a speaker. But for the first time in exactly 100 years, that election may not be decided on the first ballot—and may not be settled by the day’s end. That’s because,...
Daily Beast
Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Has Forever Changed How the World Does Science
Last week, 10 months after Russia invaded his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an uncertain trip to Washington, D.C., to ask the U.S. for additional aid to finally end the conflict—which continues to stoke fears over environmental catastrophe in the wake of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, as well as Russian threats over the use of nuclear weapons. Among other measures, Zelensky asked the U.S. to “strengthen tariffs” against Russia, and render the war financially unsustainable. This would particularly affect areas of science and technology research where Russia has traditionally excelled, including physics, space exploration and climate science.
Daily Beast
Bolsonaro Flees Brazil to Hide Out in Home of MMA Fighter in Florida
After a contentious presidential race—seen by most as Brazil’s most consequential election in decades—the country’s former far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, opted to take an unconventional route to get out of attending incoming President Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva’s inauguration: Fleeing the country. Bolsonaro faced...
