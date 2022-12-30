Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
‘Kaleidoscope’: The Netflix Series That Will Change How You Watch TV
Jennifer Lopez ends 2022 by sharing pictures from wedding with Ben Affleck
Actress Jennifer Lopez said goodbye to 2022 by sharing a video with highlights of each month of the year, including new photos of her wedding ceremony with Ben Affleck.
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Prince Harry Continues to Air the Royal Family’s Dirty Laundry in ‘60 Minutes’ Preview Clip: “Silence Is Betrayal”
Prince Harry is continuing to speak out about his experience with the British royal family and the Institution ahead of the release of his debut memoir, Spare. The prince is set to appear in a forthcoming episode of 60 Minutes which airs on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday (Jan. 8), and he’s dropping even more bombs about his juicy personal life.
Daily Beast
‘Paul T. Goldman’: The Strangest TV Show You Might Ever Watch
There’s no out-bizarring The Rehearsal, but Paul T. Goldman comes reasonably close. Shot for more than a decade by director Jason Woliner (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Peacock’s docuseries, released Jan. 1, tells a bonkers true-life tale, as well as a variety of make-believe versions of it, until it hasn’t so much blurred the line between fiction and reality as madly scribbled all over it.
Daily Beast
The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan Confirms He Has Encephalitis
Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, has confirmed that he is suffering from encephalitis or inflammation of the brain. The 65-year-old punk rocker was hospitalized last month but is now back home, according to a New Year’s Instagram post. “Hi friends, I’m sitting here suffering from encephalitis,” he says in the video. “The light is killing me... but I wanted to wish you a Happy New Year and Happy Christmas. And many more, and all the luck in the world and all the love.” McGowan did not say what is causing the encephalitis.
Daily Beast
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dead at 74
Anita Pointer, the preacher’s daughter who gained fame as a member of the Pointer Sisters with hits like “I’m So Excited” and “Jump (For My Love),” died at her Beverly Hills home at the age of 74. A spokesman said the cause of death...
